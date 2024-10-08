Milton Keynes prison officer explains why open conversations with prisoners are key

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘I couldn’t just be opening and closing doors - for me it’s about sitting down and having conversations with the prisoners’. Ahead of World Mental Health Day (10 October), a prison officer discusses the importance of taking time to talk to prisoners to aid their rehabilitation

A prison officer in Buckinghamshire has revealed the secret to dealing with some of the most challenging prisoners in a high security men’s prison.

Neil Treadwell, 44, previously worked in maintenance across several prisons, which sparked his interest in working for the prison service. In 2017 he joined HMP Woodhill in a support role – known as an operational support grade (OSG) - before becoming a prison officer at HMP Woodhill, Milton Keynes.

Prison staff, like Officer Treadwell, are playing a crucial role in supporting the prison system through challenging times, with prisons until recently close to full. Staff will play a key role in rebuilding the prison system so that it is more effective at cutting reoffending rates among those leaving prison.

Officer Treadwell

In his current role, Officer Treadwell deals with some of HMP Woodhill’s most vulnerable prisoners and he believes communication skills are vital to supporting them.

Speaking ahead of World Mental Health Day on 10th October, Officer Treadwell says:

“Working in the safer custody team, I deal with a lot of what we call isolators – prisoners who aren’t able to live amongst the other prisoners. A big part of my job is to work with these prisoners to understand the root cause of their issues and to help to address them.

“I’ve always enjoyed talking to people and listening to them. I love trying to help to make a difference. I couldn’t just be opening and closing doors - for me it’s about sitting down and having conversations with the prisoners.

“Prisoners are always asking if they can have a chat when they see me. I will always try to make time to help and that could make the difference for them.

“Obviously some of the stuff we deal with can be challenging, but you have to use your professional head and be non-judgemental.”

Prison staff at HMP Woodhill and across the country are doing an extraordinary job in challenging conditions. They will play a crucial role in supporting the prison system to make prisons safer and protect the public. You do not need qualifications to become a prison officer or to join in a support staff role. HMP Woodhill is looking for caring people with good communication and influencing skills and effective decision-making.

Officer Treadwell adds:

“Having worked as a handyman in a number of prisons prior to being a prison officer, I had a good understanding of what working for the service might be like. I always liked the structure of a prison environment and was fascinated by the way it runs. It’s not a job for everyone, but it can be hugely rewarding.”

New prison officer recruits at HMP Woodhill start on a salary of £36,541 and full training will be given. To find out more visit: https://prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk/?utm_campaign=prc_woodhill_mentalhealth&utm_medium=media &utm_source=pr