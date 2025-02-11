Milton Keynes pupil’s greetings card welcomes residents to their new neighbourhood

Following a greetings card design competition with David Wilson Homes, an imaginative pupil from a school in Winslow is spreading joy to residents at the homebuilder’s Mallard Meadows development.

As part of a ‘Welcome Home’ campaign, the housebuilder reached out to Great Horwood Church of England School close to its new development, for the help of the children to design greeting cards to be handed out to new homebuyers.

Local pupil, Harrison, was crowned the winner of the competition and has seen his card printed to be delivered to new residents. He has also received a 150-piece art set as a prize so He can continue to express her creative skills.

Chelsea Dumbarton, Deputy Headteacher at Great Horwood Church of England School, said: “The opportunity to welcome new members to the area and families into our school was very exciting to us; leading to some wonderfully creative designs, fuelled by the children’s love of our brilliant village. It was fantastic to see so many children across the school so keen to take part in this competition.

DWSM - SGB-17818 - Harrison with his winning card and prize

“I am so proud of Harrison for taking the time to design an informative and welcoming card for the new residents of Mallard Meadows. We would also like to extend our thanks to David Wilson Homes for providing us with this exciting opportunity to support our growing community.”

The campaign aims to provide a warm welcome to those who have recently moved to the development. Harrison’s design depicted a street scene highlighting local points of interests and amenities.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “It’s important to us to make new residents feel welcome as they join our new communities, and we’re thankful to the pupils of Great Horwood Church of England School for helping us to do just that.

“We hope that when moving into their new home, a welcome from a local school pupil will really put a smile on homeowners’ faces.

DWSM - SGB-17789 Harrison and Mrs Barnes with Bernard from David Wilson Homes

“We received a variety of inventive entries as part of the Welcome Home card campaign and it was a difficult task choosing our winner, however we hope this project has inspired the imaginations of all the children involved.”

Mallard Meadows is set just outside the vibrant market town of Winslow, surrounded by countryside. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks, all within walking distance.

For commuters, Mallard Meadows offers excellent road links to Oxford and Milton Keynes. As well as this, local residents can soon take advantage of the new Oxford trainline, with a brand-new station only a short walk away, and currently under construction.