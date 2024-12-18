Milton Keynes revealed as UK's third best location for last-minute Christmas shopping

The festive season is in full swing with many people heading to Milton Keynes to do their Christmas shopping.

As online shopping continues to grow, the term “death of the High Street” has become a common phrase. However, with costs and postage deadlines looming, thousands of retail businesses are proving to be a lifeline for last-minute shoppers.

In fact people searching for those last minute gifts are heading to the ‘high street’ with Milton Keynes in the top three UK towns and cities popular with last minute Christmas shoppers. Aberdeen came in as the top destination with Barking and Dagenham in second place based on percentage increases of shoppers between 2020-2024.

A new report from SumUp, a provider of POS Lite system, stated Milton Keynes rounds off the top three best locations for Christmas shopping with the study highlighting the towns and cities where ‘high street’ retail has increased the most in the past five years.

It adds: “Rounding off the top three with a 36% increase in retail locations since 2020 is Milton Keynes. With over 1,000 Google searches made in Milton Keynes last December for “ last-minute Christmas gifts”, we don’t doubt that the high streets of Milton Keynes will see a big influx of footfall this Christmas Eve too.”

The report was carried out to understand more about the UK's evolving high street, analysing ONS data over the past five years to discover the regions, cities and towns where high streets are thriving, which industries are flourishing and in turn, where is best for last minute Christmas shoppers.