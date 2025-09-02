Milton Keynes runner conquers first ultramarathon thanks to friendship and grit

Three years ago, Sha Khan (@shagoesfar) faced a life-changing challenge: his eyesight began to deteriorate, taking a toll on his mental health. Following medical advice to walk and jog, he pushed through the struggle of building up to 5K. Running soon became a lifeline, transforming his physical and mental wellbeing and sparking a dream: to go beyond a marathon.

That dream became reality thanks to lifelong runner Paul Hammond (@lifeleaper), who has completed countless races—including the legendary Marathon des Sables, a 257km ultramarathon through the Sahara Desert—and is on a bold mission to run a 50K in every country, having already ticked off 15. The two first met during a Jersey charity run two years ago and have since formed a close friendship, tackling races side by side, including this year’s London Marathon.

When Sha shared his goal of running an ultramarathon despite his limited vision, Paul didn’t hesitate. They planned a 50K route through Milton Keynes’ Redway network, a scenic trail system maintained by The Parks Trust, and set out together.

With Paul guiding every step and offering expert pacing advice, the pair navigated the course safely—no small feat for a blind runner. Locals offered encouragement along the way, but the most powerful moment came at Willen Lake’s WOW MK, where Sha’s family created a makeshift finish line. Passersby joined in cheering them over, making the victory unforgettable.

As the sunrises, Sha & Paul start their first Ultramarathon together

This achievement is just the beginning. Next, Sha and Paul will tackle the Jersey Marathon in October, and they’re already researching bold future challenges—including the possibility of running an ultramarathon through the Eurotunnel—to raise funds for white canes, a vital tool many blind people struggle to afford.

Sha & Paul hopes their story inspires others: “Even when you can’t see the path ahead, keep running toward your goals. The right people will help guide you there.”