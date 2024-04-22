Milton Keynes Scout Leader achieves top award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On the 21st of April, Chief Scout, Bear Grylls honoured Charlotte Bennett from Milton Keynes at a special event at Windsor Castle. The Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, Mr Andrew Try joined Bear Grylls in congratulating Charlotte on achieving the highest award in Scouting for adventure and skill development, the King’s Scout Award.

Scouts were also joined by fellow Ambassadors Dwayne Fields, Ellie Simmonds and Megan Hines in front of family and friends in what was a fantastic celebration of achievement.

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. The young people have to complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts. The impact they are having in their local communities is evident from the work they have completed with the volunteering they have each carried out.

Chief Scout, Bear Gryllssaid ‘I am so proud to celebrate the achievements of the King’s Scouts here today at Windsor. Gaining this award is the pinnacle of their Scouting journey. Charlotte has demonstrated courage and kindness, alongside a true Never Give Up spirit, and shown Scouting values to the highest of standards. They’ve contributed hugely to their communities and developed many skills along the way. These Scouts are an inspiration to us all due to their commitment, enthusiasm and hard work - I am full of pride for every single one of them.’

Young people such as Charlotte will have shown dedication and a willingness to learn all they can, which will provide them with opportunities to gain skills for life. King’s Scout Charlotte, said, “I have had many opportunities to develop lots of skills and have used these to help my local community. I’ve developed outdoor spaces by planting shrubs and creating bug hotels and learned how to brick lay as well. I have been on camps where I didn’t know anyone at the start. I’m being able to develop my communication skills, built my confidence and made friends from these events. I’ve developed planning skills and assisted in taking a group of Explorers (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) on an International trip.”

Scout Ambassador and Polar Explorer, Dwayne Fields who was also in attendance said, ‘A huge congratulations to Charlotte from on achieving her King’s Scout Award - the pinnacle achievement in Scouts. Charlotte has reached the end of an incredible journey where they have demonstrated kindness, courage and commitment. They’ve helped other people, supported their local community, tested their limits and learned new skills along the way. Their Scout spirit shines so bright today here at our annual Day of Celebration and Achievement at Windsor Castle, one of the true highlights of the Scout year. Charlotte is one of our leaders of the future and it’s humbling and inspiring to be alongside them on such a special day.’

