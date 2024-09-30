Milton Keynes sees a weekend of non-stop swan rescues: territorial disputes, crashes, and fishing line entanglements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This past weekend, the dedicated volunteers of MK Swan Rescue CIC, the official waterbird rescue organisation for both The Parks Trust and Milton Keynes City Council, faced a surge of emergency calls.

Responding to a series of incidents involving territorial disputes, dangerous crashes, and life-threatening fishing line entanglements, the team worked tirelessly over two demanding days to ensure that the swans of Milton Keynes received the urgent care they needed.

The weekend began with what should have been a routine check at Furzton Lake on Saturday. However, things quickly escalated when a call came in from Tongwell, where a yearling swan had mistakenly wandered into the territory of resident swans. Fiercely territorial and protective of their cygnets, the resident swans attacked the young intruder, putting him at serious risk.

Volunteers arrived just in time to rescue the frightened youngster, but not before he endured several aggressive attacks. As the team prepared to transport the yearling, one of the territorial swans charged again, requiring a volunteer to step in to prevent further harm. The juvenile was secured and relocated to Furzton Lake, where it could safely join a more welcoming flock.

Unable to move after roof crash

While en route to release the yearling, another urgent call came in. An adult swan had flown into the sloped roof of a house in Bletchley, causing it to crash down into the front garden where it was seen to be unable to stand. After releasing the yearling, the team rushed to Bletchley, where the injured cob was carefully collected and transported to Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital for treatment.

Sunday brought more challenges. The day began with a report from a couple walking their dog, who had spotted a cygnet stranded by the roadside in a residential estate. The couple stayed with the young swan until help arrived, ensuring the cold and frightened cygnet remained safe. Fortunately, the cygnet was physically unharmed and was transported to Animals in Need in Northamptonshire, where it will remain in care until it is able to return to the wild.

Shortly after, another emergency call came from Woughton-on-the-Green, where a swan had crashed into the roof of Ye Olde Swan, leaving it injured and bleeding. With one team already transporting the cygnet, a second team was dispatched to rescue the injured swan. After a brief stay in a temporary holding pen and with basic first aid provided, the swan was transferred to The Waterfowl Sanctuary for ongoing treatment and care to support its recovery.

The team’s busy Sunday didn’t stop there. In Stony Stratford, a local resident had spotted an elderly swan lingering in a car park. When volunteers arrived, they found the swan in the nearby water, apparently healthy. Conversations with locals revealed that the swan had once ruled the area with his mate, but a younger pair of swans had recently taken over the territory, forcing him into exile. Whenever the younger swans appear, the old swan retreats to the car park for safety. No intervention was needed, but volunteers stayed to monitor the proud but displaced swan.

Swan crashed into Ye Olde Swan!

As the day came to a close, another urgent call came in from Furzton Lake. A large cob had become entangled in fishing line—one of the most dangerous hazards for swans and other wildlife. Upon arrival, volunteers spotted the swan heading toward the water, dragging the fishing line behind it. After careful manoeuvring, the team managed to free the swan from the entanglement, and the relieved bird swam off happily. Volunteers remained at the site to monitor the cob and will conduct follow-up checks in the coming days to ensure a full recovery.

These weekend rescues are just the latest in a long line of challenges MK Swan Rescue has faced. Recently, the team undertook a dramatic rescue that made headlines when a young swan became trapped in thick weeds at a local lake, unable to free itself due to aggressive attacks by the resident swans. This rescue required multiple volunteers using wading, a kayak, and drone in order to save the distressed bird.

In another shocking incident, two swans were nearly killed after thick black oil was illegally dumped at a beauty spot in Milton Keynes. The quick response of the MK Swan Rescue team prevented the swans from suffering severe harm, but the situation highlighted the ongoing threats posed by environmental pollution.

And it’s not just swans. MK Swan Rescue has also been called upon to deal with other birds in distress. One famous case involved "Bruce the Goose," a much-loved bird who was banished from Milton Keynes city centre after he was branded a “health hazard”. Bruce had gained a reputation for waddling through the town, visiting shops, and interacting with locals. However, his increasing boldness led to him being relocated. While Bruce’s story is more humorous, it underscores the broader role MK Swan Rescue plays in caring for all kinds of waterbirds across the region.

Rescued cygnet

These incidents illustrate the tireless work of MK Swan Rescue and the increasing challenges faced by swans and other waterbirds in urban environments. From territorial disputes to man-made dangers like fishing lines, oil spills, and illegal waste dumping, the team's work never stops. In the past, they’ve handled similarly complex rescues, such as retrieving a swan trapped in a raging weir and another saved from a water body surrounded by abandoned mineshafts.

As the demand for rescues grows, so does the need for more volunteers. MK Swan Rescue is actively seeking new recruits, particularly drivers who are not afraid to get wet and muddy and are willing to be trained in handling large, sometimes distressed birds. Whether you can assist with rescues in the field or help behind the scenes, your contribution will make a significant difference.

If you’re passionate about wildlife and want to help protect these magnificent birds, the MK Swan Rescue team would love to hear from you. Please email [email protected] or visit their website to learn more about the vital work they do and how you can get involved.