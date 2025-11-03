Milton Keynes shines purple again: BID drives accessibility and inclusion

‘Buildings across Milton Keynes City Centre light up purple to celebrate accessibility and inclusion.’

Milton Keynes City Centre will once again light up purple tomorrow to celebrate Purple Tuesday – the global movement that highlights the importance of improving the customer experience for disabled people.

The illuminations, co-ordinated by MyMiltonKeynes BID, are part of the award-winning ‘Our Purple City’ project – the city’s collective effort to become the UK’s first truly “Purple City”, where accessibility and inclusion are built into every visitor experience.

This year, the focus is on listening to lived experiences and turning feedback into action. To support this, MyMiltonKeynes has launched a new accessibility survey, inviting residents, visitors and workers to share their views on how accessible Milton Keynes City Centre feels today and what improvements they would like to see. The survey can be completed online https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OurPurpleCity.

The BID is also delighted to announce it has commissioned an AccessAble assessment of the redesigned Station Square, to form part of the Milton Keynes City Centre AccessAble Guide launched over the Summer.

The BID has also renewed its commitment to fund Purple365 Accessibility Training for member businesses. The training supports businesses to build staff confidence and awareness around accessibility and inclusion all year round.

In addition, MyMiltonKeynes has written to BID businesses, promoting its Accessibility Grant to cover up to 50% of the cost (to a maximum of £1,000) to help businesses produce their own AccessAble Venue Guides. These Guides would sit within the main city centre guide and help disabled visitors plan their visit to Milton Keynes City Centre.

Across the city centre, partners are embracing accessibility as a shared goal. Centre:mk has become the first UK shopping centre to deliver Unseen Aware training to 100% of its staff and retailers – a milestone in supporting people with unseen disabilities such as hearing loss, autism or mental health conditions. The centre has also enhanced its facilities with a sensory room, Changing Places toilet, free wheelchair and mobility scooter hire, mental health first aiders, and a sunflower lanyard scheme.

Meanwhile, Milton Keynes Theatre continues to expand its accessible programming, delivering 16 accessible performances in the past year – including BSL-interpreted, audio-described, captioned and relaxed shows – while partnering with influencers to promote accessible theatre experiences.

The BID also continues to support the MK Umbrella Project, celebrating its legacy by encouraging businesses to sign the MK Neurodiversity Charter via https://mkumbrellaproject.org/

Jill Farnsworth, Chief Executive of MyMiltonKeynes BID, said: “Our Purple City is a journey we’re all on together. Our role as the BID is to co-ordinate the great work already taking place by City Centre businesses and bring together a cohesive plan and roadmap for how to achieve our shared ambition.

The progress we make along this journey is just as important as reaching the end destination. We look forward to seeing the results of our new survey and working together on what else is achievable for Milton Keynes.”