Milton Keynes teen prodigy becomes Certified Climate Champion

Maryam Jazeem participates in The Great Big Green Week in June 2023

Maryam Jazeem, 13, recognized for groundbreaking efforts in environmental advocacy, STEM, and faith-based solutions on World Environment Day

On World Environment Day today (5th of June), a remarkable young voice from Milton Keynes is leading the charge for a greener future. Maryam Jazeem, a multi-talented 13-year-old home-schooler, has officially achieved the designation of Certified Climate Champion, solidifying her role as a prominent advocate for environmental action.

Maryam's latest accolade comes after successfully completing the rigorous "Becoming a Climate Champion" e-course, an initiative by United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and UN Climate Change’s Youth4Capacity program. The demanding online course equipped her with critical skills essential for effective climate action, including leadership, project management, resource mobilization, inclusivity, and communication. Her culminating project, "A Faith-Based Approach to Changing Global Issues for the Better," uniquely blends her deep Islamic faith with practical environmental solutions, highlighting humanity's role as caretakers of the Earth.

Further demonstrating her commitment, Maryam also earned a certificate for completing the Open University course “Climate Justice for the Next Generation,” which delves into the specific impacts of environmental change on children and youth.

Maryam Jazeem advocating for climate action at a community event in May 2023

"It's crucial that we all understand our responsibility towards the planet, regardless of our age," says Maryam. "My faith teaches me the importance of being a Khalifa, a steward of the Earth. I believe that by working together, we can protect our home for future generations."

Maryam's advocacy extends beyond her academic achievements. In May 2023, she delivered a compelling speech at the "Let’s Talk About Climate Change" event in Milton Keynes, emphasizing the pivotal role of religion in promoting environmental stewardship. Her powerful message resonated with attendees, including local councillors and climate experts. She also participated in the Great Big Green Week in June 2023, organized by ONE, a global advocacy organization, where she spoke about safeguarding measures and faith-based approaches to environmental issues.

Her passion for the environment has also led her to establish "Planet Matters," a club dedicated to raising climate change awareness among children. Through this initiative, she inspires her peers to take proactive steps towards sustainability, amplifying her impact within her community.

Maryam’s tireless efforts have garnered over 40 national and international awards and significant recognition, including the Milton Keynes Mayor Award. Her groundbreaking achievements in STEM, particularly her pioneering work in Quranic-STEM Fusion, have earned her the Student Superstar Award at the MK STEM Awards 2025 for the second year in a row. This innovative work was recently honored by Emily Darlington MP, Member of Parliament for Milton Keynes Central, in a heartfelt letter dated 12th March 2025, during British Science Week. Additionally, she recently won the Panache Global Young Achiever Award in Leadership and Governance. As a King Charles III's #iwill movement Ambassador, she continues to empower young people to drive meaningful change.

Emily Darlington MP honors Maryam Jazeem with a House of Commons letter.

As the world observes World Environment Day 2025, Maryam Jazeem stands as a beacon of hope and an embodiment of youth-led action. Her remarkable journey underscores the message that age is no barrier to making a profound difference in addressing the most pressing challenges of our time.