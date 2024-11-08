Milton Keynes’ The Swan Inn to celebrate grand reopening and new menus

Following a temporary closure from 4th until 8th November, Milton Keynes’ Wells & Co owned pub, The Swan Inn is set to have a grand reopening on Saturday 9th November.

The Swan Inn on Broughton Road in Milton Keynes Village is undergoing a complete transformation, enhancing its ambiance to offer a more premium experience. The snug, restaurant, and bar areas will be fully refurbished with upscale touches. Opening its doors at 12pm, the pub invites guests to experience its brand new à la carte menu.

The reopening coincides with the free community fireworks in Milton Keynes Village. Those going to the display can enjoy takeaway beers and hot drinks from The Swan’s outside bar, and then return to the pub after the fireworks to keep celebrations alive with live music from 8pm.

The Swan Inn is also debuting its new Christmas menu on 20th November, giving guests a chance to experience the updated restaurant area while getting a taste of a curated selection of festive dishes, prepared to perfection.

General Manager of The Swan Inn, commented: “We’re excited to reopen our doors to the community and showcase all the enhancements we’ve made. Our team has worked hard to refresh the pub while keeping its beloved charm, and we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy the new space, great food, and lively atmosphere.”

With its grand reopening, The Swan Inn is set to welcome Milton Keynes locals back into a familiar and inviting space. With a refreshed premium look and new menus, it’s a place for gatherings, celebrations, and relaxed evenings, just in time for the festive season and the year ahead.