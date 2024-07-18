Milton Keynes volunteer and advocate for women's safety honoured at Royal Garden Party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sue Payne, a dedicated member of the Milton Keynes community, was honoured this weekend by attending the Buckinghamshire Unsung Heroes Garden Party alongside fellow invitee Rani Kaur, hosted by the Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire The Countess Howe at The Penn Estate in Buckinghamshire.

This significant event followed another prestigious invitation in May, where Sue attended the garden party at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles.

Sue shared her excitement about her visit to the palace, stating, “It was such an honour to be invited to the garden party. A really fantastic day, it was incredible to explore the gardens, listen to the military band and of course be surrounded by members of the royal family and all the guests who make a meaningful contribution to society in their own way.”

The tradition of royal garden parties dates back to Queen Victoria’s reign. Initially exclusive to high society, these events have since evolved to acknowledge public service and celebrate individuals who positively impact their communities. King Charles’s first garden party of 2024 at Buckingham Palace saw the attendance of senior royals including Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

MK Act Charity Trustee Sue Payne attends Royal Garden Party

Sue’s contributions to women’s safety and empowerment are profound. She is a founding member and secretary of MK Soroptimist, an organisation committed to transforming the lives of women and girls through education, empowerment, and opportunity. “I am keen to actively support causes which promote an end to violence against women and girls. There are too many news stories, too many women fleeing domestic abuse and things must change,” Sue emphasised.

Additionally, Sue serves as the Vice Chair of Trustees at MK Act, a charity dedicated to supporting victims of domestic abuse. The CEO of MK Act praised Sue’s dedication: “Sue has held a place on our board of trustees for many years now and brings a wealth of expertise and passion. We are very grateful for her hard work and dedication to MK Act, from fundraising to speaking to raise awareness, mentoring new trustees, and supporting our Chair. Sue is an incredible, dedicated part of the team. We are really proud to have Sue as part of the board.”

Sue Payne’s recognition at these esteemed garden parties is a testament to her tireless work and unwavering commitment to enhancing the safety and well-being of women in her community.

About MK Act

MK ACT is the specialist domestic violence service for MK, commissioned in 2008 by Milton Keynes Council and managed by Milton Keynes Women’s Aid.

We are committed to supporting all people that are affected by Domestic Abuse in MK, we pledge to encourage equality, diversity and inclusion among those that we support, and eliminating unlawful discrimination. We support people no matter what their: age, disability, gender, relationship status, race, religion or belief or sexual orientation.

MK Act supports more than 2000 people a year in the local area.

Services We Provide

Crisis Intervention (CIS) – helpline, access to information advice, support, emergency refuge. CIS service is for all genders and relationships escaping a partner, ex partner (including same sex relationships) or a family member.

Emergency refuge – purpose built accommodation for 28 families with support from key workers. Refuge is for female clients and their children only.

Children and Young People’s Service – for residents of the refuge

Group Work – Freedom Programme, Ilam-El-Hifzat (devised by MK-ACT for women from an ethnic minority background)

Training - MK ACT offers specialist Domestic Abuse Training for organisations and companies.

Fresh start: A programme of integrated individual sessions designed to change the behaviour of those who use domestic abuse, whilst providing support to the partners and ex partners of the participants on the programme

About MK Soroptimist

Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland (SIGBI) has over 5000 Members in 250 Clubs in 18 countries including Great Britain, Ireland and countries in Asia, and the Caribbean, who work at a local, national and international level to educate, empower and enable women and girls. Find out more: Soroptimists in Milton Keynes | SI Milton Keynes | SIGBI