Milton Keynes welcomes the return of Sea Scouts - miles from the sea

Hands high for adventure! Hanslope and Castlethorpe Sea Scouts celebrate becoming official, ready to tackle kayaking, boating, and building lifelong friendships.

16 Sea Scouts and their leaders officially invested as Hanslope and Castlethorpe Dreadnought Sea Scouts In the heart of one of the UK’s most landlocked places, a wave of nautical pride swept across the Grand Union Canal as 16 young people became the newest Sea Scouts in Milton Keynes.

The evening’s investiture marked the official launch of the Hanslope and Castlethorpe Dreadnought Sea Scout Troop, the final piece in a remarkable Scouting journey that began just over two years ago. Parents, local leaders, and proud onlookers gathered at the Cosgrove end of the canal — on a volunteer-built bridge — to witness the start of something special.

James Dickens, Group Lead Volunteer, started the troop in memory of his late wife Fiona, who encouraged and supported him to return to Scouting during her illness. With Fiona’s encouragement, moral support and invaluable assistance during the early phase, the Group launched with Beavers, followed by Cubs, and now Sea Scouts. Today, the group has 56 young people taking part every week.

The evening began with the investiture of the two new Sea Scout leaders John (known as Skip) and Aaron, followed by the 16 young people, smart in their blue uniforms and Hanslope and Castlethorpe neckers, making their Scout Promise.

Christening the Fiona Marie! A heartfelt moment as champagne splashes on the bow, officially naming the boat after the inspirational Fiona, whose legacy sails forward.

Jason Raggett, Lead Volunteer for Milton Keynes Scouts, joined James for the ceremony and said:

“It’s a true honour to be here. These young people are starting a fantastic journey that will shape their lives. You’re lucky to have such a dedicated leader team – and just look how proud you all look today.”

After the investiture, a special naming ceremony took place for the group’s new boat, now officially named Fiona Marie, in memory of James’ wife. Fiona’s parents, Phil and Mary, named the boat, pouring champagne over its bow while James and his daughter Lilliann, a helper in the group, looked on.

Sea Scout Freya (14), who hopes to also become a Young Leader, said:

Pledging adventure and teamwork—Milton Keynes' Sea Scouts hold their troop flag, ready to explore new horizons.

“I’m so excited about what we’ll be doing – I want to help others experience it too.”

Chloe (12), one of the newly invested Sea Scouts, added:

“I love kayaking with my dad – I can’t wait to get out on the water with Scouts!”

Community Support

Sea Scouts ahoy! Proudly pledging their promise at Milton Keynes' newest Sea Scout troop—miles from the coast, yet right at home by the Grand Union Canal.

The troop’s rapid growth has been made possible through generous local support — with donations from Hanslope and Castlethorpe parish councils, equipment contributions, and a strong partnership with the Buckingham Canal Society supported by Canal and River Trust. Special thanks go to Terry Cavender, who has arranged storage space by the canal and helped deliver hands-on boating experiences to the Scouts.

Cllr Darren Merritt, Castlethorpe Parish Councillor and Cub Scout Leader, said:

“Coming out of COVID, we had a lot of young people needing something like this. What James and the team have achieved is just fantastic for our villages.”

Now the group is calling for more local help:

💸 Can you donate? We’re seeking funds to support our boating activities and buy vital kit – every pound helps.

🛠 Could you volunteer a few hours a month? You don’t need boating skills — we’ll teach you!

🚢 Got spare equipment? We need a welfare unit, a storage container, or canal gear.

⚓ Want your child to join? Limited places remain.

Learn more about joining: www.mkscouts.org