Milton Keynes youth charity secures competition win

A leading builders merchant has helped to create 10 new rooms for young people affected by homelessness in Milton Keynes.

Selco Builders Warehouse has provided £1,000 of building materials to YMCA MK through its award-winning Community Heroes initiative.

YMCA MK provides practical, emotional and employment support to young people who have experienced, or are at risk of, homelessness.

The charity was one of five monthly winners to scoop £1,000 to spend in-store in Selco’s national Community Heroes competition, which attracted hundreds of entries.

Ellie Walsh, Trusts, Foundations and Commissioning Manager at YMCA MK, said: “We are thrilled to be a Selco Community Hero. It’s a huge boost for us as a charity.

“We provide homes to young adults aged between 18 and 35 and create a supportive environment for residents living on campus, enabling them to belong, contribute and thrive.

“These fantastic building materials from Selco will allow us to create 10 new rooms for young people with complex needs, offering a safe and supportive home for even more people in need. Selco are helping us change lives and that's wonderful.”

After the building project the YMCA campus in central Milton Keynes will be home to 233 young people.

As well as accommodation, the charity offers employment guidance, support sessions and activities.

Staff at YMCA MK will visit Selco Milton Keynes on Denbigh Road to select its materials.

The charity is just one of more than a dozen groups to win £1,000 of store credit so far in Selco’s re-launched and revamped Community Heroes campaign, which runs until September.

In total, £40,000 of materials will be awarded in monthly prizes, followed by £10,000 in cash for an overall winner, £5,000 for second place and £2,500 for third.

Any group that supports the local community has until the end of September to enter at selcobw.com/info/selco-community-heroes

Simon Humpage, Head of Multi-Channel Marketing at Selco, said: “Community Heroes is all about celebrating those groups and organisations that do amazing work – and YMCA MK certainly fits into that category.

“Our judges were impressed with the holistic approach YMCA MK takes and the way it transforms people’s lives. It’s a privilege to be able to play a part in creating new rooms to help more people.

“We look forward to supporting many more winners in the months to come.”

