MK Act charity wins Project of the Year

MK Act and Sue Burke, CEO received ‘Project of the year’ an award nominated by people from within the Woughton parish, for the introduction of a dedicated domestic abuse specialist based at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

The Chairs Awards of Woughton Community Council for 2024 took place on Friday 12th July, hosted by the Blue Light Hub, Station Commander Danny Graham, James Lancaster and MP Councillor Darlington. The evening celebrated awards for environmental impact, educational group, partnerships and more, with the ‘Spirit of Woughton’ award, decided by public vote.

An excerpt taken from the nomination; “This person and their charity has made a difference through her commitment to ending domestic abuse in MK. Introducing staff and outreach work across the MK Community, in particular at MK hospital where residents can seek help but also anyone can drop in to get help and advice. This person leads an amazing team that helps hundreds of people today, many of whom are residing and working in the areas which you support. They also work with the hospital, council, police and more to ensure people can access all the support services they need.”

Steve McNay from Woughton Community Council and Sue Burke from MK Act

MK Act’s HIDVA (Health Independent Domestic Abuse Advisor) offers a drop in and appointments to those who are looking for support and advice at the hospital which is based within the Woughton Community Council district.

Steve McNay, Council Manager at Woughton Community Council; “Congratulations to Sue and the team at MK Act, we were really pleased to award the service for their commitment to supporting people from the parish.”

Sue Burke, CEO at MK Act: “Thank you so much to the Chair and all at Woughton Community Council and within the community for recognising the hard work of our HIDVA and the value of the support provided to the community. Congratulations to all the worthy winners from the Woughton Community which we as MK Act are very grateful to be part of. The HIDVA project has been supported by MK City Council and has been accessed by many people in Milton Keynes, the service has proven to be much needed to the point we are now recruiting additional support for the project. I am incredibly proud of the team and all the work they have done establishing the project, creating it all from the ground up. The support the team has provided has received amazing feedback and really has changed lives.”

The full list of award winners:

Local Hero Awards

Tinkers Bridge - Cali Said

Netherfield - Danni Nichol

Beanhill - Cassandra Robinson

Coffee Hall - Caroline Fisher

Leadenhall - Sue and Simon Westwood

Business of the Year - Brian Hepburn and Tesco

Partnership of the Year - The Blue Light Hub

Bucks Fire and Rescue

South Central Ambulance Service

Thames Valley Police

Educator of the Year - MK Academy Amateur Boxing Club

Young Person of the Year - Tyler Dunkley

Junior Environmental Volunteer - Stanley and Albie

Adult Environmental Volunteer - Shane Tunks

Environmental Impact Award - Community Trees MK

Project of the Year - MK Act

Woughton Cares - Beanhill Community Shop

Spirit of Woughton nominees

Mary French

Cheryl Hoare

Jean Anderson