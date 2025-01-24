MK Alliance: Empowering the future of rugby in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An exciting new initiative is making waves in Milton Keynes. MK Alliance, a collaboration of local rugby clubs and secondary schools, is working to introduce competitive rugby to children who might otherwise feel excluded from the sport. With the aim of bridging the gap between private and state schools, the MK Alliance is developing a new generation of rugby talent while promoting inclusivity and enhancing the quality of the game across the region.

The recent decline in competitive rugby opportunities, particularly in secondary state schools, has been widely reported in the press. Changes in funding, the shift toward touch and tag rugby, have left many students without a chance to experience the sport at a competitive level. The MK Alliance seeks to change that by providing a pathway for students to access competitive rugby where they can develop their skills to a level where they can compete with top-tier teams.

Through a partnership between local clubs, including Milton Keynes RUFC and Olney RFC, and secondary schools counting Shenley Brook End and Ousedale in their numbers, this initiative has already made a significant impact. Coaches from the rugby clubs, and the dedicated PE staff at the schools, offer valuable coaching and mentorship to the students. Milton Keynes based sports brand Oso, has designed and manufactured and donated innovative reversible playing shirts and have assisted with the training through their brand ambassador, Alex Waller. Sports Central has generously provided the use of its facilities—further supporting the initiative. The long-term goal is for MK Alliance teams to compete against private schools, creating an equal playing field for all students regardless of their background.

A competitive game between MK East and MK West will take place at Sports Central this Friday, January 24th, at 4 pm. This game will play a crucial role in selecting players for an MK Alliance team that will eventually challenge some of the most prestigious private schools.

Statements from Key Figures Sean Doyle, Head of PE at Shenley Brook End School: “Milton Keynes Secondary Schools have faced a decade of decline in the provision of high-quality rugby competition. The MK Rugby Alliance offers an important solution, providing both coaching and competition in a way that is accessible to students from all backgrounds. This collaboration with local rugby clubs and schools is key to ensuring young people can engage with rugby at a competitive level and unlock their potential.”

Alex Waller, Oso Brand Ambassador and Current Premiership Champion: “When we were first approached to be involved in the MK Alliance Rugby project, we saw it as a fantastic initiative. Expanding access to rugby for boys and girls who may not have been exposed to the game is a positive and necessary step. The more we can grow the sport, the better. As a brand we are proud to support this project and hope it will help boost local rugby at both the grassroots and competitive levels."