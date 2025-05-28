MK Artist Sebastian Sawicki selected for prestigious London Art Biennale 2025
Sebastian Sawicki a contemporary artist from Milton Keynes, has been selected for the London Art Biennale 2025, one of the UK’s most respected international art events.
Held from 16 to 20 July 2025 at Chelsea Old Town Hall, the Biennale celebrates its VII edition, featuring 350 creative talents from 60 nations.
The Biennale is organised in collaboration with London’s historic Gagliardi Gallery, a long-standing cultural institution in Chelsea.
The event is curated by an international panel led by Peter Gagliardi, and showcases museum-level works across painting, sculpture, photography, installation, and mixed media, with a focus on artistic excellence and innovation.
Sebastian will exhibit "The Mudman" a pencil on paper work representing the weight but also the importance of previous mistakes and flaws.