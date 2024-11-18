MK bus operator gets visit from finance experts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the Money and Pensions Service have visited a Milton Keynes bus operator to highlight the work that the company does in empowering colleagues to make positive difference to their financial wellbeing.

Stagecoach East has a full programme of support for its team members across a wide range of areas, from male cancers to bereavement and mental health – and financial wellbeing is a key aspect of this.

A key part of this wellbeing work is the WoW Bus (Wellbeing on Wheels), which tours the operator’s four depots across the region to spread important wellbeing messages.

The visit came immediately after Talk Money Week, which aims to encourage conversations about money between families and friends, at work or at school or any other walk of life.

Alan Nicholls and members of the team from Stagecoach East

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “As an employer, we always want to do the right thing for our team and so we take our responsibility for their wellbeing very seriously - including their financial wellbeing. Getting the right information from reliable sources, at the right time, can be so important and we hope that our Wellbeing Programme plays an important part in providing vital information.”

Visiting the WoW Bus, Alan Nicholls, Regional Partnership Manager at the Money and Pension Service, added: “Financial wellbeing is such a huge issue around our society, so it is wonderful to see an organisation like Stagecoach East taking it so seriously and signposting members of the team to the right help for them.

“Off the back of Talk Money Week, it is so important to raise the profile of financial wellbeing and to showcase these examples of excellent work that is being delivered.”