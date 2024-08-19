MK bus operator is shortlisted as a finalist for prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Milton Keynes bus operator has been made a finalist in the “Large Operator of the Year” category at the Route One Awards – one of the most prestigious awards schemes in the UK’s public transport industry.

Stagecoach East was chosen to be part of the exclusive Finalists group based on an application which focused on the simplification of its tickets, Youth fares and partnerships with organisations such as North West Anglia NHS and Addenbrookes and Royal Papworth hospitals.

Also, the work done to improve reliability of local buses, train more Drivers, and to improve the health and wellbeing of colleagues, as well as the Keep Our People Safe initiative.

The shortlists were decided by a panel of seven judges, including Joan Aitken OBE, former Traffic Commissioner for Scotland, Mark Fowles OBE, former Managing Director of Nottingham City Transport, and Norman Thomas, former Product Engineering Manager for Volvo Bus.

Darren Roe

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “I am absolutely delighted for our colleagues and for our loyal customers that East has been chosen as a Finalist for such a high-profile award. I would like to think that we have got here by showing a relentless drive and urgency to deliver for our customers. It has been a huge amount of work, but we are proud to be on the journey together.”

Route One Awards Director Helen Conway added: “The Awards stand as a beacon of recognition in the coach and bus industry. Each year, the calibre of entrants surpasses expectations, reflecting the dynamic nature of the industry.

“The finalists announced today represent the very best, and it is an honour to recognise their achievements.”