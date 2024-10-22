MK business increases carbon literacy training capacity to coincide with COP29

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Throughout November 2024, to coincide with COP29, Milton Keynes business, Traineasy, is running additional Carbon Literacy training courses to help local organisations reduce emissions.

COP29 is the largest climate event of the year. And so, while world leaders gather to discuss and negotiate on climate policy in Azerbaijan, Milton Keynes business, Traineasy, is increasing the number of places it offers on its accredited Carbon Literacy training courses in an attempt to help local businesses reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

Traineasy’s Carbon Literacy courses are open to any employee of any business, no matter what the sector, and in the month of November they are increasing the number of places available from 10 to 100. Employers will benefit from each trained employee helping to reduce the emissions of the business with associated savings of between £400 and £1000 a year per trained person, according to the Carbon Trust.

How Does it Work?

Boost your commitment to ESG

Delegates first completes five easy-to-use e-learning modules, jotting down their thoughts after completing them, on an online form. A half-day workshop is then held on MS Teams, where a trained facilitator guides attendees through discussions relating to the rest of the content, before the delegates confirm their ideas for reducing emissions related to their workplace. These are submitted to the Carbon Literacy Project and employees receive a certificate of Carbon Literacy.

Why Get Involved?

Show your commitment to climate action and boost stakeholder relations

Be a part of a low-carbon climate training initiative

Get involved while COP29 takes place

Accelerate your emissions reduction programme

Reduce business running costs

Allow employees to develop a greater understanding of climate change and take immediate and effective action to reduce workplace emissions

Start the journey to becoming a Carbon Literate Organisation (CLO)

What Have People Said About the Training

Support biodiversity by taking action now

“Ultimately a training course is only as good as its content and its delivery and in this case both were excellent. The high quality, informative and interactive e learning modules formed the basis of the course content. Sarah expertly explored aspects of the material to varying depths depending on how our conversations developed, seamlessly segueing between the science, impacts and mitigations associated with climate change.

"She asked stimulating questions to both demonstrate our understanding of the content and express our thoughts and opinions about climate change on a personal and corporate level. The additional documents and sources that were introduced enriched the learning and provided opportunity for discussion and applications to be shared. Sarah's understanding of, and passion for, climate change education and action shone through.”

Feedback from a Carbon Literacy Workshop run by Traineasy on October 18, 2024.

How to Get Involved

City Street with Trees in Milton Keynes

Senior managers and business leaders who want to get involved and book a group or single individual onto one of the courses running in November, should contact Traineasy on 01908 508777 or [email protected].

Bespoke courses are also available where employees can be trained together using content specific to your organisation. Contact Traineasy for more information.