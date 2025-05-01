MK Charity welcomes US runners, raising $436,000

All 23 World Vision runners completed the London Marathon.

23 World Vision runners took part in the London Marathon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International children's charity World Vision, based in Milton Keynes, welcomed 23 runners from the US this past weekend to take part in the London marathon, raising over $436,000 for their work helping children and their communities.

All runners completed the race, and the team also expects to push that total over $450,000, as Child Sponsorships were also gathered as a part of the fundraising journey. The money raised will help bring clean water access to over 8,700 people, as World Vision is the largest non-governmental supplier of clean water in low-income countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The runners came from all over the US and Canada, including pastors, volunteers, and more. All of the runners pursued a personal challenge as well as a charity fundraising goal, as well as bonding with colleagues over this shared experience.

World Vision runners raised over $436,000 for charity.

World Vision is dedicated to working with children, families and their communities to reach their full potential by tackling the root causes of poverty and injustice. This year World Vision celebrates its 75th year.