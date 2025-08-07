MK Dons Community Trust appoints PR agency

MK Dons Community Trust and Fortitude Communications

MK Dons Community Trust has appointed Fortitude Communications to manage its brand PR and marketing.

The official charity of MK Dons Football Club supports people across the city via engaging activities that create lasting change.

Along with the Club, the Trust has ambitious growth plans, to scale its engagement in the community.

It appointed award-winning Fortitude as its retained agency following a competitive tender process to devise and deliver an integrated communications strategy to raise its profile.

Fortitude will manage campaign planning, social media, digital content and media relations working closely with the Trust and the Club to enhance awareness and engagement with key stakeholders.

Paul Clark, MK Dons Community Trust Chair, said: “This is an exciting era at the Club as we strive to further build the positive impact of the charity in our community.

“Raising awareness of what we do and strengthening our communication is a key part of our strategy and we’re pleased to have Fortitude on board. We want to support more people the city and enhancing our profile and help us achieve our growth plans.

The agency’s experience in sport, charity and community engagement alongside its strategic, collaborative approach makes it a perfect fit.”

Greig Box Turnbull, founder of Fortitude, said: “MK Dons Community Trust is doing fantastic work improving lives through sport and education and we’re looking forward to helping share its impact more widely via consistent, strategic communications.

“We’re got strong experience in this space and we’re looking forward to building a successful long-term partnership that delivers meaningful results.”

Based at Stadium MK, the charity achieved more than 62,000 engagements with participants in its programmes in 2024. While 595 boys and girls enrolled in the player pathways offered by the Trust in the same year.

Oxford based Fortitude is a PR and marketing agency based in Oxford, it has clients in sectors including sport, charity, corporate and hospitality.