MK Dons Community Trust launches FREE summer camp spaces in partnership with Kellogg’s

Parents of schoolchildren in Buckinghamshire are being encouraged to take advantage of a free football camps initiative delivered by Milton Keynes Dons’ official charity this month.

MK Dons Community Trust has partnered with cereal giants Kellogg’s to hand out hundreds of funded spaces at its summer holiday camps which run until Friday, August 29.

Open to children aged eight to 14, the charity’s summer camps operate on weekdays through August – excluding bank holidays – at Tattenhoe Sports Pavilion (Holborn Crescent, Tattenhoe, Milton Keynes, MK4 3EQ) from 9am until 3pm.

Sessions are open to children of all playing abilities and experiences and are delivered by experienced and FA qualified coaches who prioritise skill development, match play scenarios and developing key qualities which can be applied both on and off the pitch.

Participants can also meet club mascots Mooie and Donny, and have the chance to access free tickets for MK Dons’ men’s and women’s first-team fixtures at Stadium MK.

A maximum of two free spaces per child can be unlocked by parents when they purchase a pack of Kellogg’s cereal by scanning the on-pack QR code and following instructions.

Paid for spaces on each camp cost £25 per child, per day, with all proceeds generated from camp bookings supporting the charity’s wider work to transform lives and enhance life experiences by harnessing the power of football.

Hannah Bladen, Head of Operations at MK Dons Community Trust, urged parents and carers local to Milton Keynes to take advantage of the offer.

“A key part of our operation is to use football and the MK Dons badge as a lever to inspire positive change,” said Hannah.

“We appreciate times are tough financially for many families living in the city and its surrounds, particularly during the school holidays when parents and carers might have to factor childcare costs into their budgets.

“We’re delighted to work in partnership with Kellogg’s to deliver free spaces on our summer holiday camps to all children. This a significant boost to ensuring every child can stay active, develop new skills and make friends during the summer holidays.

“Booking a free space couldn’t be simpler, so we encourage everyone to take advantage of this offer while it’s available.”

Launched in 2004, MK Dons Community Trust operates to transform lives and enhance life experiences for people of all ages through its education, social inclusion, health and wellbeing, girls and women’s football, football development and community initiatives.

The charity works with 50,000 people annually and partners with Milton Keynes City Council, Parish Councils, local schools, sports clubs and community organisations plus other charities.

For further information and to book a free space on one of MK Dons Community Trust’s holiday camps this month, visit www.kelloggsfc.com.

Each household and child can claim two free holiday camp spaces between now and Friday, August 29. Children are required to bring shinpads, a water bottle, boots, lunch and appropriate clothing for physical activity.

Paid spaces can be booked via the charity’s website. Details of claiming 10% off each booking are available at the point of confirmation via Book MK Dons Football Courses & Soccer School Sessions or Summer Holiday Camp | MKD Community Trust.