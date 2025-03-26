MK Lit Fest launches 'Home': the latest anthology of the best local writing

On April 10, MK Lit Fest (www.mklitfest.org) comes to The Parks Pavilion in Campbell Park to award the prizes from its 2025 Writing Competition, and launch its new anthology where 33 local writers explore all the different things we mean when we talk about ‘home’.

MK Literary Fest ( www.mklitfest.org) has always encouraged, celebrated and developed local writing, and 2025 is no exception. The Festival chose’ home’ as the theme for its fifth writing competition; a simple word that embraces so many associations and human responses. Homes can be made or broken, reached or left, literal or metaphorical.

For many of the writers who responded, home is rooted in memory or in memories. and evokes a past time or place, often spent with loved ones since departed. Nostalgia, perhaps, but bittersweet. Elsewhere, there are stories of homes being made or, more tellingly, adopted: in an era where migration is rarely from our newsfeeds, this is perhaps unsurprising.

There are also tales of homes being literally made, or at least decorated; reflections on the birth of children and the hope that parenthood offers a protective home, and recognitions that home is something that time can make somewhere to grow out of, beyond or away from. Home is somewhere that we feel a sense of belonging. Until, of course, we don’t.

MCd by the writer and creative writing teacher Michael Stewart, we’ll award prizes in five categories – including poetry and flash fiction for 14-19 year old writers – and launch an anthology with 37 original pieces of writing by 33 writers. (Lit Fest has now published over 100 writers, many of them for the first time.) Copies of the anthology will also be available for purchase, in both print and e-book formats, along with previous issues.

Lit Fest’s support for local writers doesn’t stop there either. Submissions for its next themed online gathering of local writers – Dreams for Beltane, taking place on May 1 – close on April 12: anyone wishing to celebrate any of 1 May’s many anniversaries in words will find submission details on the website. And Lit Fest will also be announcing its next opportunity to submit new writing, ahead of another online event on 30 July to celebrate International Day of Friendship. Sign up for their newsletter or follow them on social media as @MKLitFest to get all the latest information.

And this summer, they’ll be launching an ambitious multimedia project, Raising Voices, that will locate on an online map the texts and audio recordings of writing inspired by specific locations across the city - houses, schools, parks, trees, sculptures, playgrounds,beer gardens and nightclub, – to capture stories of our relationship and responses to the city.

MK Lit Fest: books, words, writers and ideas!

To book tickets for any of the Festival’s events for 2025– including the Online Programme and Bookshop Series events– visit the Festival website. You can also follow the Festival as @MKLitFest on Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky or Instagram, or sign up for their email newsletter.