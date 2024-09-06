MK Mayor cycles daily in Cycle September

MK Mayor Marie Bradburn is cycling daily during Cycle September. It’s part of her campaign to get more MK residents out on their bikes.

“It’s the least I can do to promote the health and environmental benefits of cycling in Milton Keynes during my Year of Cycling,” she said. “It’s amazing how beautiful and calming it is pedalling on our redways and through our parks. And I love saying hello to people as I go.”

The Mayor has already clocked up 50 miles, tracked by one of the Council’s new See.Sense bike lights, which she’s encouraging others to register for. “My new back light is very clever,” she said. “Not only does it help keep me safe at night time, it also provides the Council with data to show any points on the redway network where I’m swerving or stopping sharply, so they can go and make those points safer. You can register for one here, https://shorturl.at/TeIj1.”

At a tea on Wednesday 11th September, the Mayor will be presenting Cycling Awards at Cycle Saviours in Stacey Bushes, rewarding schools for their achievements in getting more students cycling. “Cycle Saviours is a brilliant social enterprise where you can re-cycle old bikes,” she said. “Bikes with 24-inch wheels are quickly repaired and recycled for children who don’t already have one.” She’s inviting residents to come and see how Cycle Saviours works at 4pm.

Mayor leads a ride through Coffee Hall

On Sunday 22nd September, the Mayor will be leading her own 30-mile challenge ride around Milton Keynes, based on the route designed by The Parks Trust, and she’s inviting all residents, especially families, to join her. “As part of the 30 miles, we’ll be doing short loops around MK’s lovely lakes,” she said. “I want local people to come out and join me to ride a loop at one of these locations: 10.30am Lodge Lake car park, 11am Bradwell Windmill, 2pm Willen Lake south car park, 3pm Caldecotte Lake north car park.”