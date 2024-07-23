MK Mayor meets Chris Boardman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MK Mayor Marie Bradburn met Gold Olympian cyclist Chris Boardman CBE as he stopped off in Milton Keynes on his Pedal to Paris ride to raise environmental awareness.

“We had a great conversation,” said the Mayor. “I told Chris about what we’re trying to do here in Milton Keynes and he agreed to connect us with ATE’s regional engagement manager to talk about how we can get more people cycling.” ATE is Active Travel England, the government’s executive agency responsible for making cycling (and walking and wheeling) a preferred travel choice, which Chris leads.

Chris also met Suzanne Moss of Ringway, a member of the Cycling Citizens MK alliance, and pupils of Two Mile Ash who recently won Gold in the final of MK Bikeability Olympics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris then led the riders off on the fourth leg of the Pedal to Paris ride to Bisham Abbey.