MK Mayor meets Chris Boardman
“We had a great conversation,” said the Mayor. “I told Chris about what we’re trying to do here in Milton Keynes and he agreed to connect us with ATE’s regional engagement manager to talk about how we can get more people cycling.” ATE is Active Travel England, the government’s executive agency responsible for making cycling (and walking and wheeling) a preferred travel choice, which Chris leads.
Chris also met Suzanne Moss of Ringway, a member of the Cycling Citizens MK alliance, and pupils of Two Mile Ash who recently won Gold in the final of MK Bikeability Olympics.
Chris then led the riders off on the fourth leg of the Pedal to Paris ride to Bisham Abbey.
Mayor Bradburn rode the first seven miles before turning back to attend scheduled meetings.
