MK Mayor recognises good work of Transport team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

MK Mayor Marie Bradburn has made a special award to Luciana Smart, Major Projects & Development Manager at MK City Council, for her team’s successful delivery of a new Redway in the south of the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Redway inks Bletchley with the Blue Lagoon, a health and leisure destination hitherto hard to reach by active travel,

“Luciana is one of many Council officers who do great work with shrinking budgets and growing constraints,” said the Mayor. “It’s important we stop to recognise what they do for us all, and especially what Lucian’s team did here in making it easy for us to enjoy cycling as well as the beautiful scenery.”

See short video the Mayor returning to Civic Offices with officers and supporters, including Bicycling Youth Mayor Cody Jackson and Cycling Citizens MK co-chair, Ann Shrimpton.