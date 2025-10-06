MK resident says Hospice’s care is “the whole package” as charity highlights range of support available

Although many people in Milton Keynes will know that Willen Hospice provides palliative and end-of-life care, they might not realise that this includes a wide range of therapeutic and wellbeing support for patients and carers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working closely with NHS colleagues, GPs, hospitals and community health partners across the city, Willen Hospice plays an important role in supporting people to live well, with joined-up care that meets individual needs.

Andy Tanner, a retired fireman, is a great example of how these broader hospice services can help improve quality of life. After being diagnosed with prostate cancer around 10 years ago, Andy experiences physical symptoms such as pain and discomfort but isn’t at a stage where he needs round-the-clock care. Through collaboration between healthcare professionals, Willen Hospice’s expert team is helping Andy to live well through exercise classes, reflexology and ongoing advice to help him manage his symptoms, so he can continue doing the things he loves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I try to get to the exercise group every week,” says Andy. “The Hospice’s Physiotherapist, Emma, has assessed each of us and she gives us particular exercises to do. Mine are geared to help me improve my strength and balance. I do feel that the exercise sessions help me physically and mentally. The Hospice do other things too, like reflexology and massage, so it’s the whole package.

Willen Hospice Physiotherapist Emma Robinson with Andy Tanner

“Without the Hospice, I think I would be miserable. Because it would have been a case of, it hurts to do things. But now, it's manageable. And it's explained to me. I've got no worries. That means I can go on holiday with my wife. We’re booked on a cruise from New York later this year, which is something she’s always wanted to do.”

Willen Hospice works in partnership with local healthcare providers to ensure that care is coordinated and accessible for everyone who needs it. While only 12.7% of the Hospice’s costs are met by ongoing NHS funding, the charity continues to rely on the generosity of local fundraising and donations to sustain its wide range of services.

During national Hospice Care Week (6–12 October), which aims to show that hospice care is ‘more than you think’, Willen Hospice is encouraging the community to find out more about the full range of care and support it offers — and how local people can get involved to help sustain these vital services for the future.

You can find out more about the charity’s care services and how to support them at www.willen-hospice.org.uk