MK Swan Rescue appointed as official waterbird rescuer for The Parks Trust
This new operating licence, effective immediately, formalises MK Swan Rescue as the primary responder for waterbird welfare across the parks, green spaces, and waterbodies managed by The Parks Trust in Milton Keynes.
Allie Humphries, Director and Senior Rescuer of MK Swan Rescue, expressed her excitement about the partnership: “We are thrilled to formalise our partnership with The Parks Trust. This licence allows us to continue our vital work of rescuing and rehabilitating waterbirds in Milton Keynes, ensuring their welfare is prioritised and supported by a structured framework.”
MK Swan Rescue, a voluntary group and registered Community Interest Company (CIC), is dedicated to the rescue, treatment, and care of sick and injured swans and other waterfowl in Milton Keynes. The organisation operates with the highest standards of care and best practice methods to ensure the humane treatment of waterbirds.
A recent photo showcases a cob swan that was rescued after being badly beaten by another cob in a territory dispute, highlighting the crucial work carried out by MK Swan Rescue.
For more info visit MK Swan Rescue
