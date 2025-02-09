MK Swan Rescue CIC nominated for prestigious charity award

Local wildlife group MK Swan Rescue CIC has been nominated for the Charity Award at the highly regarded MK Inspiration Awards 2025.

The annual awards ceremony, set to take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton on 21 June 2025, celebrates individuals and organisations across Milton Keynes who have made a significant impact in their communities. The event honours a wide range of sectors, including disability advocacy, emergency services, business, education, creative arts, hospitality, and sports.

MK Swan Rescue CIC is a dedicated nonprofit that focuses on the rescue, rehabilitation, and protection of swans and other waterfowl in the Milton Keynes area. The organisation plays a vital role in local wildlife conservation, responding to emergency calls, providing medical treatment for injured birds, and raising awareness about the importance of protecting nature. As the contracted waterbird rescue service for The Parks Trust and Milton Keynes City Council (MKCC), MK Swan Rescue CIC plays a crucial role in ensuring the welfare of waterbirds across the city’s parks, lakes, and waterways.

Allie Humphries, founder and director of MK Swan Rescue CIC, expressed her gratitude for the nomination:

“We are truly honoured to be nominated for the Charity Award at the MK Inspiration Awards. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our volunteers, who work tirelessly to rescue and protect swans and waterfowl in Milton Keynes. We hope this nomination will bring more awareness to the importance of wildlife conservation in our community.”

Minyasa, founder & CEO of the MK Inspiration Awards, highlighted the significance of the event, stating:

“As we enter another season of recognising outstanding role models and charities, we are always amazed by the incredible work being carried out in our community. With over 15,000 nominations and votes received annually, the awards continue to highlight resilience, progress, and the inspiring efforts of individuals and organisations making a difference in Milton Keynes.”

Nominations for the MK Inspiration Awards 2025 are open until 1 April 2025, with shortlisted nominees to be announced soon after.

To submit a nomination or learn more about the awards, visit: www.mkinspirationawards.co.uk/#nominate

For more information about MK Swan Rescue CIC, contact: [email protected]