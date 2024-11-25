MK woman hikes Camino de Santiago trek for World Vision

World Vision UK - based in Milton Keynes - recently hosted a charity trek at the Camino de Santiago trail in Spain, and local woman Teresa is one of those who took on the challenge while fundraising for a good cause.

"I was inspired to walk the Camino de Santiago years ago after reading Paulo Coelho’s The Pilgrimage, which planted a seed in me to one day follow the same path. When the chance came to make it a fundraiser for World Vision UK, it felt perfect – not just a personal goal, but a way to help others," she explains.

Teresa, who works for World Vision UK, explains how she had to fundraise and physically prepare for the 115km five-day trek.

"My plan started with giving up an extra week of annual leave, taking on a small Saturday job, and starting a JustGiving page to contribute regularly over eight months. I also shared my progress and training updates on social media so others could sponsor me."

World Vision supporters and staff on the trek.

"Living in Milton Keynes gave me plenty of great options for training walks. With its many lakes, parks, and woods, I had diverse routes to explore and discover more about the city I call home. As a non-driver, I was able to see how many beautiful places are accessible on foot."

When she joined the group on the trek, she found not only a group of driven people but also a friendly collection of individuals all dedicated to the same cause.

"The journey was filled with unforgettable sights: cows herded through quaint hamlets, unexpected floods and waterfalls from recent rains, serene eucalyptus forests, and the awe-inspiring cathedral in Santiago, where pilgrims were blessed with the giant swinging incense burner."

"Connecting with other World Vision supporters, including those we met on the pilgrimage from other countries was inspiring. The sense of shared purpose and community was profound."

Teresa during her trek at the Camino de Santiago trail in Spain.

"The Camino left me feeling revitalised, stronger, and more determined to face life’s challenges. It was deeply rewarding – not only for the friends made and the challenge accomplished but also for the lessons learned along the way. Even battling a stomach virus, the Camino gave me what I needed. It is more than just a physical journey; it’s a spiritual adventure that will test, teach, and transform you."World Vision's 2025 Challenge treks are open for signups now, and include the same Camino de Santiago trek as well as a trip to Nepal.