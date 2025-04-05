MK's first festival of cycling a great success

Women's Cycle Training at Glebe Farm School

The MK’s first Festival of Cycling, inspired and led by the Mayor of Milton Keynes over the last two weeks in March, has been a great success. 15 events were attended by more than 500 MK residents, including 250 who logged more than 1000 rides on MK’s Love To Ride app.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events included women’s cycle training, an easter egg hunt in Campbell Park and a children’s ride around the pitch at MK Dons’ home game vs Fleetwood.

Mayor Marie Bradburn, who cycled every day, said: “It’s been an honour to lead the festival and meet such a wide variety of MK people on their bikes, from the youngest smiling pre-school children to others even older than me! Enjoying MK’s redways makes me so proud to be first citizen of this great city. I hope there’ll be annual festivals like this for years to come and I look forward to continuing to support cycling in MK in any way I can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann Shrimpton, Co-chair of Cycling Citizens MK alliance, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed participating in the diverse events throughout the week. It was incredible to be involved in an initiative that encourages and supports both adults and children to embrace cycling in Milton Keynes. Our Mayor has cycled in all weathers and at different times of day and night, even to and from formal engagements, showing that cycling around MK is a practical option.”