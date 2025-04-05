MK's first festival of cycling a great success
Events included women’s cycle training, an easter egg hunt in Campbell Park and a children’s ride around the pitch at MK Dons’ home game vs Fleetwood.
Mayor Marie Bradburn, who cycled every day, said: “It’s been an honour to lead the festival and meet such a wide variety of MK people on their bikes, from the youngest smiling pre-school children to others even older than me! Enjoying MK’s redways makes me so proud to be first citizen of this great city. I hope there’ll be annual festivals like this for years to come and I look forward to continuing to support cycling in MK in any way I can.”
Ann Shrimpton, Co-chair of Cycling Citizens MK alliance, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed participating in the diverse events throughout the week. It was incredible to be involved in an initiative that encourages and supports both adults and children to embrace cycling in Milton Keynes. Our Mayor has cycled in all weathers and at different times of day and night, even to and from formal engagements, showing that cycling around MK is a practical option.”