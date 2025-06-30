Moo-mentous turnout for Willen Hospice Midnight Moo walk!

On Friday 20 June more than 1,000 people took to the streets of Milton Keynes for the annual Willen Hospice Midnight Moo walk, sponsored by Specsavers MK.

The Midnight Moo is the charity’s flagship event, where participants walk a 5 or 10-mile route around Milton Keynes, starting at 10pm. Middleton Hall in centre:mk was transformed into a field of cow-print, with the signature Midnight Moo t-shirts, cow-horn headbands, leggings, face paint and even inflatable cow costumes!

Local communities, businesses and talent also came together to build the pre-walk excitement. Local radio stations MKFM and Asian Community Radio broadcast live from the start. DJ Simon Tuck MC’d, and up and coming young rapper Kaysan performed on stage. The Good Gym MK led the warm up, and local charity DreamSai, with a team of over 100, surprised everyone with a Bollywood flashmob.

After the countdown to the start, walkers took to the redways, where more fun awaited along the route. A fire eater and juggler entertained on Mile 2, Willen Hospice staff on mile 3 brought the party with an underpass disco, and DJ Simon Tuck was back at mile 5 blasting out dance tracks to keep the 10-milers going and the 5-mile finishers celebrating.

Walkers received a medal at the end of the night

The Midnight Moo has so far raised an incredible £127,000. This money will help fund the hospice’s vital work, providing specialist, compassionate care to local people with a life-limiting illness, both at the Hospice and at home.

Nikki Poole, Willen Hospice Events and Community Fundraising Manager, said: “2025 was a special year for us. It was our first time at our bigger venue, Middleton Hall, and we were pleased to see over 1,300 people signing up and ‘joining the herd’ for Willen Hospice. We can’t wait to do it all again next year!”

The Midnight Moo will be back on Friday 26 June 2026. You can register your interest to take part at willen-hospice.org.uk/moo