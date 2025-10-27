MP and mayor visit new Bellway development in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes’ MP visited Bellway’s new Tattenhoe Meadows development on Friday 17 October to see how the delivery of sustainable new homes is being delivered at pace in the city.

Callum Anderson, the Labour MP for the Buckingham and Bletchley constituency, which includes Tattenhoe, and a Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, was given a tour of the site, off Twain Way, along with the Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr James Lancaster.

The Government has set a target of delivering 1.5 million homes in this Parliament, and the visitors were able to find out more about Bellway’s project to build 170 homes at Tattenhoe Meadows, using sustainable features such as timber frames and electric air source heat pumps as the housebuilding industry moves towards net zero.

Work started at Tattenhoe Meadows, which forms part of the wider Tattenhoe Park neighbourhood on the south-western edge of Milton Keynes, in summer of this year.

Bellway Northern Home Counties Managing Director Paul Smits (centre) points out features of the build at Tattenhoe Meadows to MP Callum Anderson (centre, right) and Milton Keynes Mayor Cllr James Lancaster (centre, left), accompanied by Bellway colleagues, Construction Director Iain Hunter and Senior Sales Manager Lindsey Davenport (on the left), and Site Manager Dan Patten and Contracts Manager Sean Pitkin (on the right)

The VIP guests were welcomed by Bellway Northern Home Counties Managing Director Paul Smits, Construction Director Iain Hunter, Contracts Manager Sean Pitkin, Senior Sales Manager Lindsey Davenport and Site Manager Dan Patten.

After the tour, Callum Anderson said: “This Labour Government is committed to driving forward the building of new homes which provide the security that local families across Milton Keynes are crying out for.

“I was pleased to be able to join the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr James Lancaster, on a visit to Tattenhoe Meadows to see the progress being made by Bellway on site. These 170 sustainable new homes will further boost the number of homes available to the people of Milton Keynes.

“It was particularly interesting to learn how Bellway is harnessing new technologies to help speed up the delivery of homes and reduce carbon emissions as the housing industry moves towards net zero.”

MP Callum Anderson and Milton Keynes Mayor Cllr James Lancaster at Bellway’s new Tattenhoe Meadows development in Milton Keynes

The homes being built by Bellway at Tattenhoe Meadows include a mix of three and four-bedroom houses and two-bedroom apartments, with 119 homes for private sale and 51 affordable homes.

All of the houses are heated by electric air source heat pumps, while 51 of the homes are being built using Modern Methods of Construction (MMC), with sustainable timber frame panels instead of traditional brick and block construction. 102 homes will be more accessible and adaptable for people with mobility issues.

The development will feature a landscaped area of open space with seating and a network of footpaths and cycleways to promote active lifestyles, while biodiversity will be prioritised with the retention of a woodland belt, new planting to include plants for pollinators, and the installation of bat and bird boxes, hedgehog-friendly fencing and habitat wood piles.

This is Bellway’s second phase at Tattenhoe Park, with the construction of 160 homes on a neighbouring land parcel now complete.These were all built using MMC, with Bellway chosen byHomes England as part of a pilot project to test new methods of construction aimed at speeding up the build process for new homes.

The visitors are shown the site plans by Construction Director Iain Hunter (far right) and Managing Director Paul Smits (second from left)

Paul Smits, Managing Director at Bellway Northern Homes Counties, said: “Bellway has a strong commitment to building high-quality housing for Milton Keynes, with our divisional headquarters based here, and five new developments currently under construction across the city.

“We were only too pleased to welcome the local MP and the city’s mayor to Tattenhoe Meadows to showcase the work we are doing, in terms of accelerating the delivery of both private and affordable homes, creating well-planned and attractive communities where people want to live, and driving forward low-carbon technologies which will help enable the successful transition towards net zero.”

There’s currently a choice of three and four-bedroom new homes available to reserve at Tattenhoe Meadows. Homes are currently being sold from the nearby Bellway at Whitehouse Park development and a sales office is due to open on site at Tattenhoe Meadows early next year. The first residents are expected to be able to move into their new homes next spring.

For more information, call the sales team on 01908 036565 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/northern-home-counties/tattenhoe-meadows.