Multi-award-winning artist Saloni redefines 2024 with groundbreaking EP ‘Rani’ and viral hits

Saloni is a groundbreaking British-Asian singer/songwriter blending Pop, R&B, and Bollywood, performing in 10+ languages. She’s the first UK artist to fuse multiple South Asian languages in original music.

Her viral hit “Nee Gundellounna” trended on Instagram, Shazam, and UK charts, while her EP Rani debuted at #1 on iTunes Worldwide. A winner at the UK Bhangra and HSBC Ethnicity Awards, she has graced stages like Wembley Arena and BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, championing South Asian culture globally.

What a Year 2024 Has Been for Saloni! From chart-topping music to unforgettable performances, 2024 has been a whirlwind year for Saloni, solidifying her status as a multi-award-winning artist and a powerful voice in British-Asian culture.

Saloni, a British-Asian singer-songwriter based in Milton Keynes, is rapidly becoming one of the most influential voices in the music industry. Known for her unique blend of Pop, R&B, and Bollywood influences, she effortlessly fuses Eastern and Western sounds while singing in over 10 languages. Saloni's music is a celebration of her cultural heritage and a testament to her versatility, earning her a reputation as a trailblazer in the British-Asian music scene.

Saloni kicked off the year with an electrifying performance at OVO Arena Wembley for the first time, setting the tone for a monumental 12 months. Shortly after, her viral track "Nee Gundellounna" surpassed 1 million views on YouTube. The song trended on Instagram and Shazam, peaking at #16 on the Official UK Asian Music Charts.

Adding to the momentum, TikTok highlighted Saloni as a Spotlight Artist for South Asian Heritage Month and multiple singles from her discography landed on the BBC Asian Network A List Playlist, further cementing her presence in the British-Asian music scene.

This year has been marked by numerous releases, including major collaborations, independent singles, and her crowning achievement—the release of her highly anticipated EP, Rani.

Released in October, Rani is a 6-track multilingual masterpiece that quickly climbed to #1 on the UK iTunes Worldwide Genre Charts. The EP’s themes of empowerment, independence, and resilience resonate deeply with audiences. Its launch was celebrated with an unforgettable party at The Camden Club, attended by over 200 guests, including notable British Asian figures like Arjun, Mumzy Stranger, and representatives from BBC Asian Network, Lyca Radio, and Sunrise Radio and more.

Saloni’s artistry was further recognised when she took home not one but two prestigious awards in 2024: Music Artist of the Year at the HSBC’s Ethnicity Awards and Best Urban Artist at the Bhangra Awards. She was nominated alongside global icons like ZAYN, RAYE, and Emeli Sandé, making her wins a testament to her rising influence and the power of her unique musical fusion.

The year also saw Saloni’s work featured in prominent media outlets such as BBC, Rolling Stone, Eastern Eye, NOTION, and more. Collectively, her music has amassed over a million streams on Spotify alone this year, with viral tracks like ‘Nee Gundellounna’ and her singles from ‘Rani’ contributing to her growing global audience. Notable performances at venues like OVO Arena Wembley, and esteemed festivals including BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend and Godiva Festival underscore Saloni's rising prominence in the music industry.

In Saloni’s words – “This year has been incredible—it feels like so much has happened that it’s hard to believe it all fit into one year! From performing at Wembley Arena to winning major awards, it’s been a journey of gratitude and growth. I’m so thankful for each and every one of you—my fans, my family, the industry, and everyone who has supported me along the way. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for 2025!!”

As Saloni continues to break barriers and redefine the global music scene, her journey is just beginning. With a legacy rooted in empowering others through her multilingual artistry, she aims to inspire listeners worldwide to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

‘Rani’ OUT NOW on all digital platforms!