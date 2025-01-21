MyMiltonKeynes BID leads major clean-up to improve city centre streetscape with ‘Operation Bike Lock’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MyMiltonKeynes BID (MyMK) has successfully completed ‘Operation Bike Lock’, a large-scale clean-up initiative aimed at improving the appearance of Milton Keynes city centre by removing abandoned and redundant bike locks from key areas.

Over time, unused and broken bike locks have accumulated across the city centre, particularly along Midsummer Boulevard, creating an unsightly and cluttered streetscape. Recognising the need for action, MyMK’s public realm team took a proactive approach to tackle the issue directly, in line with the BID’s Refreshed Business Plan 2024-27, which prioritises hands-on public realm improvements.

In total, the team removed 251 abandoned bike locks, significantly improving the look and feel of key locations. The collected locks will now be recycled, reinforcing MyMK’s commitment to sustainability alongside its ongoing enhancement projects.

“Our City Centre deserves to look its best, and even small but significant changes like this make a real difference,” said Jill Farnsworth, CEO of MyMK. “Removing these old, abandoned bike locks has transformed the area. We’re delighted with the results and the positive impact on the streetscape.”

This initiative is one of many MyMK projects focused on maintaining and enhancing the City Centre environment, ensuring it remains a welcoming and vibrant destination for businesses, visitors, and residents alike. The BID’s ‘Report It’ service, which allows businesses to flag issues directly to the team, has played a key role in identifying problem areas and facilitating targeted clean-up efforts.

Following the success of ‘Operation Bike Lock’, MyMK is encouraging businesses to continue using the ‘Report It’ service to help maintain and improve the public realm. By reporting issues such as damaged street furniture, graffiti, or waste build-up, businesses can play an active role in keeping the City Centre attractive and well-maintained.

The completion of ‘Operation Bike Lock’ highlights MyMiltonKeynes BID’s commitment to taking action, not just reporting problems, and demonstrates the tangible benefits that local businesses and the wider community can experience from targeted public realm interventions.

For more information on MyMiltonKeynes BID and its ongoing initiatives, visit www.mymiltonkeynes.co.uk.