Nationwide Milton Keynes fundraising for FOP Friends
Nationwide Milton Keynes are fundraising this week in memory of their beloved colleague Sally Jay who passed away last August.
In commemoration of what would have been Sally’s birthday, the team are fundraising for FOP Friends which is a charity that Sally supported.
The team at Nationwide Milton Keynes are doing a cycling challenge to Wales. A place that their colleague Sally loved and wished to have lived there one day.
Starting from Milton Keynes, the team will ride 288 miles on an exercise bike raising money for the charity FOP Friends.
You can head into the branch if you wish to donate or head to the just giving page. Any support is greatly appreciated. You can also find out more about FOP below.