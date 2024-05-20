Nationwide Milton Keynes fundraising for FOP Friends

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nationwide Milton Keynes are fundraising this week in memory of their beloved colleague Sally Jay who passed away last August.

In commemoration of what would have been Sally’s birthday, the team are fundraising for FOP Friends which is a charity that Sally supported.

The team at Nationwide Milton Keynes are doing a cycling challenge to Wales. A place that their colleague Sally loved and wished to have lived there one day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting from Milton Keynes, the team will ride 288 miles on an exercise bike raising money for the charity FOP Friends.