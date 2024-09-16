NatWest leaders learn how food bank is impacting local community
Established in 2004, MK Food Bank originated at MK Christian Centre in Oldbrook as a direct response to growing food poverty in the area. Now supporting more than 5,000 families a year, MK Food Bank operates from a main distribution centre in Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes. In October 2022 it launched a mobile top-up shop to widen their outreach abilities.
The visitors from NatWest included Robert Begbie, CEO of Commercial and Institutional Banking and members of the bank’s Midlands and East Regional Board. During the visit, the volunteers spoke to NatWest about how the foodbank has seen a dramatic increase in service users. This year, the top-up shop has been visited more than 7,000 times which is almost a 200% increase since last year.
Louisa Hobbs, Operations Manager at MK Food Bank, said: “We are delighted that NatWest continue to commit to support MK Food Bank on so many levels. Our partnership has gone from strength to strength over the last few years, incorporating generous donations of food, money and volunteering time, as well as promoting awareness of our charity through business networks. We’re excited to work together again on future events and campaigns, and also explore ways we can further our collaboration.”
The local NatWest team and the NatWest Midlands and East Regional Board have supported the MK Food Bank on range of initiatives including an £18,000 donation through the bank’s Power of Helping Hands fund - a £1m Fund aimed to provide quick, on-the-ground support to help people with the rising cost of living. The fund has supported more than 120 charities across the UK. The donation contributed to MK Food Bank’s expansion of its mobile to-up shop programme from three to nine locations last year.
Duncan Lathwell, Head of Corporate Banking East of England, said: “MK Food Bank is making a real difference to the local community, and it was humbling to hear how food insecurity is impacting people’s livelihoods. Our local team will continue to support MK Food Bank and we thank all of the volunteers at MK Food Bank for their efforts.”
