NatWest leaders learn how food bank is impacting local community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Senior staff from NatWest visited the MK Food Bank to see firsthand how the organisation helps the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 2004, MK Food Bank originated at MK Christian Centre in Oldbrook as a direct response to growing food poverty in the area. Now supporting more than 5,000 families a year, MK Food Bank operates from a main distribution centre in Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes. In October 2022 it launched a mobile top-up shop to widen their outreach abilities.

The visitors from NatWest included Robert Begbie, CEO of Commercial and Institutional Banking and members of the bank’s Midlands and East Regional Board. During the visit, the volunteers spoke to NatWest about how the foodbank has seen a dramatic increase in service users. This year, the top-up shop has been visited more than 7,000 times which is almost a 200% increase since last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louisa Hobbs, Operations Manager at MK Food Bank, said: “We are delighted that NatWest continue to commit to support MK Food Bank on so many levels. Our partnership has gone from strength to strength over the last few years, incorporating generous donations of food, money and volunteering time, as well as promoting awareness of our charity through business networks. We’re excited to work together again on future events and campaigns, and also explore ways we can further our collaboration.”

Photo: Duncan Lathwell, Ken Feast, Lisa Phillips, Louisa Hobbs, Steven Golding, Robert Begbie Claire

The local NatWest team and the NatWest Midlands and East Regional Board have supported the MK Food Bank on range of initiatives including an £18,000 donation through the bank’s Power of Helping Hands fund - a £1m Fund aimed to provide quick, on-the-ground support to help people with the rising cost of living. The fund has supported more than 120 charities across the UK. The donation contributed to MK Food Bank’s expansion of its mobile to-up shop programme from three to nine locations last year.

Duncan Lathwell, Head of Corporate Banking East of England, said: “MK Food Bank is making a real difference to the local community, and it was humbling to hear how food insecurity is impacting people’s livelihoods. Our local team will continue to support MK Food Bank and we thank all of the volunteers at MK Food Bank for their efforts.”