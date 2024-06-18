Neighbourhood Watch: being seen and herd around Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers from the Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Watch Association (MKNHWA) and the Police have been out and about around the city to celebrate National Neighbourhood Watch Week.

The tour schedule involved pop-up shops and leafleting across 8 destinations including Westcroft, Stony Stratford, Kingston, Wolverton, Walnut Tree and the Centre:MK.

"The tour is a great example of the Police and Neighbourhood Watch partnership", says Nick King, chair of MKNHWA. "Our volunteers helped attend each venue and we had excellent support from the Police PCSOs joining us. I reckon we shifted over 2,500 leaflets during the week and had some welcome support and dicsussions with members of the public to start their own Neighbourhood Watch groups. That's a really good step forward to make our communities safer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative focused on two aspects, both made available through the website www.ourwatch.org.uk

Neighbourhood Watch being seen and herd!

Firstly, the promotion of the Police Alerts system where residents can register to receive important email messages on local crime and incidents. Secondly, the postcode search under "Find my local NW" where you can find a group covering your street. If none available, it's easy to map a new group and apply to set one up.

To join Neighbourhood Watch and receive the Police Alert messages simply go to www.ourwatch.org.uk and register.