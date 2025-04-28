Net promoter score of 85 for Speedy Freight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Speedy Freight, with an office in Milton Keynes, has achieved a net promoter score of 85.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Far exceeding the industry and national averages, leading logistics solutions specialist Speedy Freight, with its office in Milton Keynes, has received a Net Promoter Score of 85.

A widely recognised metric to gauge customer satisfaction and loyalty, Net Promoter Score* (NPS) is used by businesses of all sizes and in all sectors around the world to benchmark performance against competitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a simple single-question survey that takes place once a year asking customers how likely they are to recommend a company, product, or service. The results are then analysed and turned into a number, with the higher the number the better the score.

Speedy Freight achieves net promoter score of 85.

Operating in a highly competitive and often highly critical sector where Net Promoter Scores are traditionally low, Speedy Freight is justifiably proud of its world class score of 85 (which is more than double the logistics industry average of 38**).

Marketing Director, Aimee Spilsbury commented: “We are thrilled with our recent Net Promoter Score. Operating in such a fast paced ever changing industry brings its unique set of daily challenges but we are delighted that the majority our customers are very happy with our service and would happily recommend us. It’s a great score, far exceeding those received by some of the UK’s best known high street brands and household names, testament to the passion for quality and service delivered by the whole team.”

*First developed in 2003 by global management consulting firm Bain and Company, Net Promoter Score or NPS® is viewed by many as the gold standard metric providing an easy to interpret benchmark of customer satisfaction and insight into the customer journey and overall customer experience. Above 20 is considered favourable, above 50 is excellent and above 80 is world class.

For further information, please visit www.speedyfreight.com.