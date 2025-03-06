Neville Trust champions women across its family of businesses this International Women’s Day

As industries traditionally perceived as male-dominated continue to evolve, the businesses within the Neville Trust Group of Companies, one of Luton’s oldest businesses and celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, are leading the way in fostering a more inclusive and gender-balanced workforce.

Across its companies—Neville Funerals, Neville Joinery, and Neville Special Projects—the group is proud to celebrate the vital contributions of women in shaping its success.

Marking International Women’s Day, Neville Trust joins thousands of organisations worldwide in driving forward the theme of ‘Accelerating Action’ for gender equality. While historically male-dominated, sectors such as construction, joinery, and funerals are experiencing a significant shift, with more women stepping into vital support and operational roles and specialist positions than ever before.

Neville Trust Director and fifth-generation family member, Vicky Trumper, commented:"International Women’s Day serves as a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the women who contribute so much across all areas of our business. Our funeral division, Neville Funerals, has long championed representation, with women making up 51% of the workforce. We also see continued growth in female roles within Neville Joinery and Neville Special Projects, helping to reshape perceptions within construction and skilled trades."

Neville Trust Group of Companies

With a workforce spanning Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and Buckinghamshire, 38% of employees across Neville Trust’s divisions are women, playing key roles across operations, administration, management, and hands-on skilled work.

Claire Petrisor, Office Manager at Neville Funerals, added: "Neville Funerals, and the Neville Trust Group as a whole, thrives on values of empathy, collaboration, and high-quality service – all things which, according to current workplace trends, women offer in abundance.

“The recognition of talent is never about gender—it’s about skill, passion, and dedication. It’s inspiring to be part of an organisation where everyone’s contribution is valued and nurtured, ensuring we deliver excellence in all that we do."

The increasing number of women choosing careers in construction, joinery, and funerals is a testament to the progressive workplace culture that Neville Trust continues to foster. From funeral directors and arrangers to joiners, electricians, decorators, and construction technical support, women within the business are excelling across a wide range of roles, shaping the company’s future while making an impact in their local communities.