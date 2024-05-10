New Bing-Themed sleepover coming to Gulliver's Land this Spring!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young fans of the popular children’s TV series can spend the night at Gulliver’s Land where they can enjoy activities with their favourite characters, Bing and Flop!

There are three exciting Bing sleepovers lined up at the Milton Keynes theme park over the coming months, the first of which is on Friday, May 24.

Delighting pre-schoolers for over a decade, Bing portrays the joyful and sometimes messy reality of pre-school life. Available to watch on CBeebies, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, Bing find the big stories in the little moments and provides the developmental tools to equip young children in getting ready for life.

‘Bing’s Sleepover’ will see families enjoy an evening meal, followed by Bing-themed evening entertainment, and a bedtime story with milk and cookies, of course!

Bing and Flop at Gulliver's

The next morning, after a delicious breakfast bap, there will be activities and a sing-along, a private meet and greet with Bing and Flop, guaranteed entry to the Bing mini show – and not forgetting entry to Gulliver’s Land for the day to enjoy fun-filled theme park adventures.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We can’t wait to welcome Bing, Flop, and their young fans for a fantastic staycation. Bing is such a popular character – the TV series has been requested more than one billion times on the BBC iPlayer, which goes to show how many children love Bing and Flop!

“We are delighted to announce that two further dates have been confirmed – ‘Bing’s Sleepover’ will be back for more fun on Friday, July 19, and Friday, September 20. We are sure these special events will create some magical memories for Bingsters and their families.”

Guests to Gullivers Land can also enjoy more Bing experiences throughout the year with mini shows and Meet & Greets taking place daily, plus Bing-themed birthday parties are available to book now!

Opened in 1999, Gulliver’s Land is celebrating its 25th birthday this year. It was the third of the four themed resort parks in the Gulliver’s family to open, following Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, which opened in 1978, and Gulliver’s World in Warrington in 1989, with the newest park, Gulliver’s Valley in South Yorkshire, opening in 2020.