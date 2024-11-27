New festival celebrating Alternative Music announced for Milton Keynes Bowl

The National Bowl is to host Forever Now, a mammoth one-day festival for music lovers next summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented by AEG Presents, the event, to be staged on June 22, 2025, will celebrate alternative culture with a unique gathering of post-punk music, fashion and literature.

With a soon-to-be-announced line-up of many of the genres’ most pioneering artists, the festival will celebrate the lifestyle and attitude that started at the tail end of the 70s - a time when NME, Sounds and Melody Maker helped define the music taste of a generation, and era-defining artists created a movement that still remains significant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forever Now will be the UK sister event of the critically acclaimed US festival Cruel World held in Pasadena, California exploring the cultural phenomenon of the darker underbelly of creativity, from new wave to post-punk, psychedelia and alt-rock.

Milton Keynes Bowl is to host Forever Now, a one-day festival celebrating alternative music and culture

Steve Homer, chief executive at, AEG Presents, said: "We are delighted to present a festival that reflects the rich heritage of artists in the alternative music field. The day will feature some amazing artists, unique sets, and collaborations not seen on a UK stage before. As the birthplace of alt counterculture, the UK is the perfect home for a festival to pay homage to alternative creative artistry.’’

The one-day multi-stage festival will not only feature two stages dedicated to music, but also a third stage, The Echo Chamber. Hosted by legendary music journalist John Robb, The Echo Chamber will delve into the artistry, movement and culture through in-depth discussions with renowned artists, going behind the scenes to reveal their stories.

John Robb said: “The world just got less cruel with this announcement of the Forever Now festival that brings the cream of the post-punk crop to Milton Keynes this summer, mixing the old, new, borrowed and blue in a line-up of classic and cutting edge. If you feel a nostalgia for an age yet to come whilst still seeking the classic and have a curiosity for the next wave, then this will be a day to get immersed in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pre-sale tickets will be available from December 5 with a limited first release ticket available from £85, with general tickets sales available at 10am on Friday, December 6. Tickets are available from AXS and Ticketmaster and premium VIP packages available.

Organisers say Forever Now isn’t just an event; it’s a movement – an electrifying gathering for those who thrive on individuality and connection. From the fashionably dark to the fiercely unconventional, all are welcome to revel in a day of unforgettable music and community. A full line-up of acts is set to be revealed on December 2

Click here for more information and pre-sale tickets.