New gates for local allotment site

By Tim Jacobs
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 17:50 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 09:48 BST
On Sunday 1st June new gates were opened to the allotment site in Stone Hill, Two Mile Ash

The Two Mile Ash Allotment Association has provided plots for local residents to grow vegetables and fruit for nearly 40 years since the estate was built. The original site gates, despite many repairs, were almost falling apart.

The Abbey Hill Parish Council, dedicated to improving community facilities, agreed to fully fund replacements. The gates were installed in May by James Axten, an allotment plotholder. The Grand Opening took place in front of an assembly of grateful allotment association members, and Parish Councillors.

Council details are at www.abbeyhillparishcouncil.gov.uk

Allotment enquiries to [email protected]

Gates installed by [email protected]

