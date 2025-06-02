New gates for local allotment site
The Two Mile Ash Allotment Association has provided plots for local residents to grow vegetables and fruit for nearly 40 years since the estate was built. The original site gates, despite many repairs, were almost falling apart.
The Abbey Hill Parish Council, dedicated to improving community facilities, agreed to fully fund replacements. The gates were installed in May by James Axten, an allotment plotholder. The Grand Opening took place in front of an assembly of grateful allotment association members, and Parish Councillors.
Council details are at www.abbeyhillparishcouncil.gov.uk
Allotment enquiries to [email protected]
Gates installed by [email protected]