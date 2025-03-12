New Milton Keynes care home celebrates successful grand opening and welcomes first resident

The Applewood, a new 78-bedroom residential care home in Milton Keynes, is celebrating after opening its doors for the home’s grand opening and welcoming its first residents to their new home on Saturday 8th March.

The home was officially opened by the Madam Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Marie Bradburn, and local MP for Milton Keynes North, Chris Curtis, who met with members of the care team at The Applewood before enjoying a tour and finding out more about the vision for the new care home.

Almost 100 guests attended tours of the new home’s facilities, which include spacious lounges and dining areas, a café, hair and beauty salon, a cinema and a private dining area for family celebrations, as well as sampling a refreshments menu specially prepared for the opening by The Applewood’s catering and hospitality team.

Alongside beautiful balloon arrangements prepared by local supplier, Elegant Design, the home displayed a commemorative poem, penned by local resident Mr Yap, to mark the opening of The Applewood.

The team at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home’s Grand Opening Event

The Applewood Home Manager, Ana-Maria Cormos, an experienced Home Manager and Registered General Nurse, was thrilled to see the show of support from the local community for the new care home.

Ana-Maria Cormos, Home Manager at The Applewood, said:

“I am beyond proud that we have officially opened the doors of The Applewood. The journey to this moment has been incredible, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication, passion, and hard work of our amazing team.

“From day one, this incredible group of professionals has shown unwavering commitment to creating a warm, welcoming, and caring environment for our new residents.

“As we welcome our first residents, we know they will feel right at home thanks to the heart and soul put into making The Applewood a special place.

“I am confident that the team will make a huge difference in the local community and enrich the lives of the residents living at The Applewood.”

The Applewood is the latest home to be built in HC-One’s new build programme, which saw two new care homes open in Cheltenham and Oswestry in 2024, and three homes open in 2021 in York, Bingham and Telford.

This new build programme is complemented by HC-One’s wider £93 million in its refurbishment and upgrade programme, to modernise and enhance the living environments and facilities of more than 200 of HC-One’s existing care homes across the company. This is the largest ever care home upgrade programme in the UK and will ensure that people across the UK can live and work in specialist, comfortable homes fit for the future of care.