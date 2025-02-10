New Milton Keynes care home set to open in March 2025

The new build has state-of-the-art facilities, including spacious lounges and dining areas, café, hair and beauty salon, and a cinema and private dining area for family celebrations

HC-One’s The Applewood, a new 78-bedroom care home in Milton Keynes, is set to open its doors to the local community for the first time in a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, March 8.

The newly built care home will offer all-inclusive residential and dementia care for elderly people living in the local community and is set to create around 90 new jobs in the area at full occupancy, with roles across care, nursing, property maintenance, housekeeping and food service.

The grand opening takes place on Saturday, March 8, from 11am to 2pm and offers the opportunity for future residents and their families to tour the facilities the new state-of-the-art home has to offer, including spacious lounges and dining areas, café, hair and beauty salon, and a cinema and private dining area for family celebrations.

A bedroom at the Applewood

The Applewood Home Manager, Ana-Maria Cormos, an experienced Home Manager and Registered General Nurse, is excited to celebrate the opening with her new team and the wider community.

Ana-Maria said: “I’m delighted to join the team at The Applewood as we prepare for the exciting opening of our new home. My favourite thing about being a Home Manager is creating a home where residents can live comfortably and enjoy a good quality of life.

“I love making sure they feel supported while also promoting a lifestyle that’s active, fulfilling, and tailored to their needs. It’s rewarding to see how a positive environment can make a real difference in their day-to-day lives and I look forward to growing a kind, supportive community here at The Applewood.”

The Applewood is the latest home to be built in HC-One’s new build programme, which saw two new care homes open in Cheltenham and Oswestry in 2024, and three homes open in 2021 in York, Bingham and Telford.

Lounge area for residents to relax

This new build programme is complemented by HC-One’s wider £93 million in its refurbishment and upgrade programme, to modernise and enhance the living environments and facilities of more than 200 of HC-One’s existing care homes across the company. This is the largest ever care home upgrade programme in the UK and will ensure that people across the UK can live and work in specialist, comfortable homes fit for the future of care.

Bernard Mawoyo, Managing Director at HC-One, said: “At HC-One, we strive to be the first-choice care provider for residents and colleagues in every community we serve. We are very much looking forward to opening the doors of The Applewood and working with more talented colleagues in the local area to provide the kindest possible care to elderly people in the local community in our new welcoming home.”

For more information on The Applewood or to register your interest in attending the opening, please call 01908 755557 or visit the website.