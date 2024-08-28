New partnership to support grieving families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As children across the region prepare to head back to school next week, some will be facing the first term since significant loss. For children who have lost a loved one this summer, or grieving families dealing with the death of a child, gearing up to face the school gates after a bereavement can be a big moment.

Adam Crosby, Head of Aftercare at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said: “Our crews treat the most seriously ill and injured people across the region, and we meet families on possibly the worst day of their lives. But our care extends beyond that day, as we help them to process what has happened and support them as they deal with trauma and loss in the weeks, months, and years to come.

“This new partnership with Child Bereavement UK formalises an already strong relationship between our charities. By teaming up in this way, we can share research and resources so that we can provide the best possible support to families when they need us most.”

Maninder Hayre, Director of Services and Partnerships at Child Bereavement UK, said: “We’re pleased to partner with Thames Valley Air Ambulance to raise awareness of both services, sharing knowledge and expertise so that grieving families are able to access the support they need, when they need it.”

To find out more about how you can support your local air ambulance charity, visitwww.tvairambulance.org.uk/support-us