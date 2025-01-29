New sustainable technology pioneered on Milton Keynes path to tackle flooding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Innovative sustainable drainage technology has been installed on a walking and cycling route near Milton Keynes, to improve access and prevent flooding. It’s part of a national trial which could help reduce flooding on thousands of miles of paths across the UK.

Sustrans’ National Cycle Route 6 between Castlethorpe to Milton Keynes frequently flooded during the winter months, and was often muddy.

The charity Sustrans worked with Milton Keynes Council and Civil Water Management (a sustainable drainage engineering company) to install the Hydrotrench sustainable drainage system along 200 metres of the traffic-free path.

It’s the first time the system has been used on a walking and cycling route in the UK.

The Sustrans team (pictured) worked with Civil Water Management and Milton Keynes Council to install the new technology

The team also widened the section to three metres and re-surfaced it to improve accessibility for everyone. The project was funded by the Department for Transport’s Rural Transport Accelerator Programme and National Highways.

Castlethorpe to Milton Keynes is a traffic-free path, which is part of Sustrans’ Route 6 on the National Cycle Network. The path has potential to be a well-used green space for many local people walking and cycling to work or to Wolverton station, and for exercise. But its condition had deteriorated, particularly after recent wet weather.

The sustainable technology includes drainage units made from recycled tyre rubber, which are permeable and allow water to flow down away from the route. They are low-maintenance, and can be installed using less excavation than traditional drainage methods. This helps protect trees and hedges along the path.

Clare Maltby, Sustrans Midlands and East Director said:

The finished surface includes drainage units made from permeable recycled tyre rubber

“We’re very excited to test this new environmentally-friendly technology on the Castlethorpe to Milton Keynes path. We want the route to become a popular green route for people walking, cycling or using a mobility aid.

“The route often floods during the winter, impacting many people getting to work, accessing Wolverton Station and getting outdoor exercise.

“Poor drainage and flooding are problems on many sections of our National Cycle Network. By testing Hydrotrench across the Network we hope to improve drainage problems on traffic-free paths across the country, and develop an efficient, wildlife-friendly rural transport infrastructure, at low cost.”

Carl Hopkins, Civil Water Management Managing Director said:

“The Hydrotrench system uses recycled polymers to reduce carbon by up to 50% compared with traditional methods. Following completion of the installation and a recent survey, the response has shown that improvements have been very well received. The social impact for families and commuters to easily access public transport infrastructure using greener flood free paths, makes journeys far safer and provides accessibility for all users.”

Sustrans is the custodian of the 12,700-mile National Cycle Network. Every year routes across England flood throughout the Network. If Hydrotrench is successful in improving drainage on the Castlethorpe to Milton Keynes section the team hopes to receive funding to roll it out further along the path, and across many more routes in the next few years.