Newport Pagnell Easter history trail for kids a massive success
The society was founded in 1984, with the Chandos Hall museum set up in following years. However, because it is located down an alleyway in Silver Street (opposite River Close), it is easily missed, even by residents who have lived in Newport for years.
"We really just wanted to raise awareness of our museum, and the various events we do around the year" commented Pat Hurst, society chairperson. "Depending on the season, we have afternoon events, evening talks, or guided walks - please see our website or Facebook page for details!"
Asked about the success of the event, Pat added: "We've had over 100 visitors to the museum this weekend - possibly a record-breaker! And our brand-new free junior membership programme has got off to a storming start. For us, our most important mission as a volunteer-led charity is to enthuse today's generation as they become the next guardians of recording and preserving our town's history".
"I would particularly like to read out a comment we received that demonstrates the huge success of the event: '[I] had a great time with my boys participating on this Easter trail this morning! Thoroughly enjoyed looking around the museum too! Lived in Newport nearly my entire life and never been before!'"
"I would like to express my thanks to Pooja Nelson, our newest committee member, for suggesting and helping organise the event. I would also like to thank Kathy Dentith for standing in the High Street for four hours on both days; Geoff Morris for dressing up, and everyone else who took part to help light the history spark in our younger citizens".
"We are planning more events this year, and hope that they are just as - or even more - successful. Thank you to the people of Newport Pagnell and everyone else who came to visit!".