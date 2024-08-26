Next date for friendship club
Kents Hill Care Home is delighted to announce the next date for our Friendship Club, a welcoming and inclusive space for Age UK Milton Keynes users and all members of our local community aged 55 and over.
The Friendship Club aims to foster meaningful connections, provide social support, and offer a variety of engaging activities in a warm and friendly environment.
Join us for our next event
We warmly invite everyone to join us for the next Friendship Club on Wednesday, August 28 at 11.15am.
The event will take place at Kents Hill Care Home, 50 Tunbridge Grove Kents Hill Milton Keynes MK7 7NU, where guests can enjoy light refreshments, meeting new people, and learn more about the exciting opportunities the club has to offer.
About the Friendship Club
The Friendship Club will meet on the last Wednesday of every month and offer a range of activities designed to suit all interests and abilities, including:
- Coffee Mornings: Relax and chat over a cup of tea or coffee.
- Games and Puzzles: From bingo to board games, there’s something for everyone.
- Craft Sessions: Unleash your creativity with our arts and crafts activities.
Our aim is to create a sense of belonging and community for everyone involved. Whether you’re looking to make new friends, try something new, or simply enjoy a change of scenery, the Friendship Club is the perfect place to do so.
Who can join?
The Friendship Club is open to all individuals aged 55 and over, including those referred by Age UK Milton Keynes and other local organisations. We encourage anyone who may be feeling isolated or simply looking for more social interaction to come along and see what we’re all about.
How to Get Involved
To join the Friendship Club or to find out more information, please contact Jessica Toon at 01908 822556 or Email activities.kents@mmcg.co.uk You can also visit our Facebook page at Kents Hill Care Home for more details.
About Kents Hill Care Home
Kents Hill is committed to providing high-quality care and a supportive environment for all our residents. We believe in the power of community and are proud to extend this spirit to our Friendship Club, where everyone is welcome.
Comment from Age UK Milton Keynes.
“We are excited to support Kents Hill Care Home in launching the Friendship club. By working together, we aim to create a vibrant community space that not only brings people together but also utilises our shared resources and expertise to offer unique experiences and opportunities to our communities. This partnership represents our commitment to building stronger connections within the community."
