NHS Charities Together supported by Amazon in Milton Keynes

Ahead of the NHS’ 76th birthday on Friday 5th July, employees from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes have taken part in a charity bike ride to raise money for NHS Charities Together – the national charity helping the NHS to thrive and make sure everyone can get the healthcare they deserve.

Victor Pulido, Andreea Apetrii and Dean Garrett from Milton Keynes are part of a group of 87 Amazon employees from across Europe and America that took part in the cycle in aid of NHS Charities Together.

NHS Charities Together is a diverse network of over 200 UK-wide NHS charities that’s here for everyone who uses, cares about and works in the NHS. Their work is focused on three areas of impact: improving care for patients, supporting workforce wellbeing and empowering communities to live well.

Now in its third year, the Amazon cycle has helped to raise over £72,000 for NHS Charities Together.

Having previously ridden Manchester to London in 2022, then London to Brighton and London to Paris in 2023, this next instalment of the Amazon Charity Cycle saw employees pedal 105km from London to Brighton and 360km from Paris to Brussels over the weekend of 29th June 2024.

Victor Pulido, General Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes was one of the employees to take part in the cycle from Paris to Brussels, said:

“I’m incredibly proud to have been involved in this year’s charity cycle for NHS Charities Together. The NHS touches the lives of us all here in the UK, and it’s been great to come together with other Amazon colleagues and combine our love for cycling with raising money for such a brilliant cause.”

Louise McCathie, Director of Fundraising at NHS Charities Together, added:

“We’re so grateful to Amazon staff in Milton Keynes and the wider Amazon team for their continued support of NHS Charities Together. The NHS is under pressure like never before, and the monies raised from this charity cycle will contribute to the programmes and extra support we fund across the UK to help transform access to healthcare for everyone who needs it, and make sure all the amazing staff and volunteers who provide it are cared for too.”

NHS Charities Together is the national, independent charity caring for the NHS, working with a network of NHS charities to provide extra support in every hospital, health board, ambulance, community, and mental health trust around the UK to help the health service go further for NHS staff, patients and communities.

To date, NHS Charities Together has allocated over £153 million to fund thousands of projects supporting NHS staff, patients and volunteers. These include counselling services, helplines, and other mental health support for NHS staff, plus training for emergency responders, research into long COVID, and specialist services and equipment. The charity has also funded over 325 community organisations to tackle health inequalities and prevent ill health in the community, helping to reduce the pressure on overstretched NHS services. Together we can help achieve better health and care for us all.

NHS charities have been there since the inception of the NHS, and with the current pressures on the health service being greater than ever before, the extra support we provide is even more crucial. NHS Charities Together will continue to help NHS charities go further, to increase their support for NHS staff, volunteers, patients, carers and families, so that everyone has access to the best health and care possible, no matter what.