Oktoberfest comes to life at The Applewood care home

Residents, colleagues, and visitors at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home in Giffard Park, Milton Keynes, embraced the spirit of Bavaria this week, as the home hosted a lively Oktoberfest celebration filled with food, music, laughter, and fun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home was transformed with festive decorations, creating a vibrant atmosphere where residents and colleagues could immerse themselves in the traditions of the world-famous festival. A highlight of the afternoon was a specially designed quiz all about Oktoberfest and German culture. Residents teamed up with colleagues to put their knowledge to the test, with Team Hanging On emerging victorious after scoring an impressive 21 points.

Food played a central role in the celebration, with The Applewood’s chef preparing a traditional German-style meal featuring authentic flavours and hearty dishes. Residents enjoyed sampling the special menu, which gave them a taste of Bavarian cuisine without leaving the comfort of their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entertainment continued with music inspired by Bavarian traditions, as well as some enthusiastic attempts at yodelling, which had everyone laughing and joining in. The cheerful atmosphere, paired with good food and great company, made for an unforgettable day.

Resident at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home celebrating Oktoberfest

The celebration was part of HC-One’s ongoing commitment to promoting wellbeing through meaningful activities and social engagement. Across HC-One’s family of care homes, activity programmes are tailored to residents’ interests, helping to reduce isolation and foster a sense of connection.

Located in Milton Keynes, The Applewood Care Home provides high-quality residential, nursing, and dementia care in a supportive and welcoming environment. The Oktoberfest celebration is just one example of the home’s dedication to creating enjoyable, enriching experiences for those who live and work there.

The Applewood is just one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One homes across the UK and new residents can experience 4 weeks for the price of 3 when they join before the 30th November 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Embrace the warmth of a kind community this Autumn, visit The Applewood - Care home in Milton Keynes | HC One today and find out more about life at The Applewood.

Resident at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home celebrating Oktoberfest

Amy Powell, Activities Coordinator at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home, said: “It was wonderful to see everyone enjoying themselves and really getting into the spirit of Oktoberfest. These events bring so much joy to our residents, giving them the opportunity to celebrate together, reminisce, and create new memories. The laughter and smiles throughout the day were a true reflection of the warm community we are so proud of here at The Applewood.”